Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs Game Thread

The Crimson Tide hit the road for the first of two straight SEC away games.

GAME 5: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2)

Starkville, MS ~ 8pm CT/9pm ET ESPN

The Bullies have wins over SE Lousiana and Arizona. The losses have come at the hands of LSU and @South Carolina.

Rookie head coach Zach Arnett is 3-2 going back to last season’s Tampa Bowl. Obviously, he has never faced Alabama as a head coach but was on Mike Leach’s staff since 2020.

Alabama is 87-17-3 all-time against MSU. The Tide’s last two losses to Clanga-Clang came in 2006 and 2007.

TV Announcers are Mark Jones and Rod Gilmore with Quint Kessenich on the sidelines.

Chris Stewart handles the call on Alabama Radio.

The StarkVegas weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 88° with temperatures dropping down to 75° by kickoff and 64° overnight.

The point spread according to DraftKings has Bama as a -14.5 favorite as of post. The Over/Under is 47.

