Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs Game Thread

The Crimson Tide hit the road for the first of two straight SEC away games.
#BamaAfterDark
GAME 5: Saturday, September 30, 2023
Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2)
Starkville, MS ~ 8pm CT/9pm ET ESPN
- The Bullies have wins over SE Lousiana and Arizona. The losses have come at the hands of LSU and @South Carolina.
- Rookie head coach Zach Arnett is 3-2 going back to last season’s Tampa Bowl. Obviously, he has never faced Alabama as a head coach but was on Mike Leach’s staff since 2020.
- Alabama is 87-17-3 all-time against MSU. The Tide’s last two losses to Clanga-Clang came in 2006 and 2007.
- TV Announcers are Mark Jones and Rod Gilmore with Quint Kessenich on the sidelines.
- Chris Stewart handles the call on Alabama Radio.
- The StarkVegas weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 88° with temperatures dropping down to 75° by kickoff and 64° overnight.
- The point spread according to DraftKings has Bama as a -14.5 favorite as of post. The Over/Under is 47.
Rules for RBR Game Threads:
- *** Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times ***
- NO Loki, No injuries AND WE MEAN IT!
- We always start off the Threads with a big...
