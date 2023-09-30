 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs Game Thread

Sadly, this will be the last Bama-MSU match-up for awhile since the SEC doesn’t think history or geography matter.

By CB969
Mississippi State v Alabama
Hopefully, a whole lotta this.
Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

The Crimson Tide hit the road for the first of two straight SEC away games.

#BamaAfterDark

GAME 5: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2)

Starkville, MS ~ 8pm CT/9pm ET ESPN

  • The Bullies have wins over SE Lousiana and Arizona. The losses have come at the hands of LSU and @South Carolina.
  • Rookie head coach Zach Arnett is 3-2 going back to last season’s Tampa Bowl. Obviously, he has never faced Alabama as a head coach but was on Mike Leach’s staff since 2020.
  • Alabama is 87-17-3 all-time against MSU. The Tide’s last two losses to Clanga-Clang came in 2006 and 2007.
  • TV Announcers are Mark Jones and Rod Gilmore with Quint Kessenich on the sidelines.
  • Chris Stewart handles the call on Alabama Radio.
  • The StarkVegas weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 88° with temperatures dropping down to 75° by kickoff and 64° overnight.
  • The point spread according to DraftKings has Bama as a -14.5 favorite as of post. The Over/Under is 47.

Rules for RBR Game Threads:

  • *** Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times ***
  • NO Loki, No injuries AND WE MEAN IT!
  • We always start off the Threads with a big...

ROLL TIDE!

