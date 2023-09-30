 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WAKE UP! College Football Week 5 schedule, viewing guide, and open thread

We’re still a long way from the Alabama kick, so you may as well watch some ball.

By Josh Chatham
/ new
NCAA Football: Colorado State at Colorado Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN College GameDay is in Durham, NC for the first time this morning where Duke, improbably undefeated four games in, will take on Notre Dame tonight. Alabama fans have a long time to wait today for the 8pm CT kickoff and will likely pass the time with Arkansas at Texas A&M in Jerryworld, followed by Auburn/Georgia and LSU/Ole Miss.

There are plenty of options, of course, and they are all listed below for you. Enjoy and join in on the discussion.

Roll Tide!

September 30, 2023

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington) 11:00 AM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington) 11:00 AM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Clemson at Syracuse 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Florida at Kentucky 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video
Louisiana Lafayette at Minnesota 11:00 AM BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
Penn State at Northwestern 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
South Alabama at James Madison 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
UAB at Tulane 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
USC at Colorado 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 106
Utah State at UConn 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
DII: Albany State at Kentucky State 12:00 PM GrioTV / Plex Video
Lehigh at Monmouth 12:00 PM SNY / $Flo Video / NBCSPH (channel finder)
Hampton at Richmond 1:00 PM NBCSWA (channel finder) / $Flo Video
Virginia at Boston College 1:00 PM CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
Youngstown State at Northern Iowa 1:00 PM Marquee SN / $espn+ Video / PSN (cable)
Arizona State at Cal 2:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Lincoln (CA) at Texas Southern 2:00 PM ATTSW / ATTSW Video
Bowling Green at Georgia Tech 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Baylor at UCF 2:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Georgia at Auburn 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Houston at Texas Tech 2:30 PM FS2 / FOX Video
Indiana at Maryland 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Kansas at Texas 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Michigan at Nebraska 2:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 106
Northern Illinois at Toledo 2:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
South Florida at Navy 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Wagner at Rutgers 2:30 PM BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
Boise State at Memphis 3:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Missouri at Vanderbilt 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
LSU at Ole Miss 5:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Oregon at Stanford 5:30 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern 6:00 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
Iowa State at Oklahoma 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Charlotte at SMU 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Michigan State at Iowa 6:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video
Notre Dame at Duke 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
South Carolina at Tennessee 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Pitt at Virginia Tech 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
San Diego State at Air Force 7:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
West Virginia at TCU 7:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...