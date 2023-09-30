WAKE UP! College Football Week 5 schedule, viewing guide, and open thread

ESPN College GameDay is in Durham, NC for the first time this morning where Duke, improbably undefeated four games in, will take on Notre Dame tonight. Alabama fans have a long time to wait today for the 8pm CT kickoff and will likely pass the time with Arkansas at Texas A&M in Jerryworld, followed by Auburn/Georgia and LSU/Ole Miss.
There are plenty of options, of course, and they are all listed below for you. Enjoy and join in on the discussion.
Roll Tide!
September 30, 2023
|Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Clemson at Syracuse
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Florida at Kentucky
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Louisiana Lafayette at Minnesota
|11:00 AM
|BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
|Penn State at Northwestern
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|South Alabama at James Madison
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|UAB at Tulane
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|USC at Colorado
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 106
|Utah State at UConn
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|DII: Albany State at Kentucky State
|12:00 PM
|GrioTV / Plex Video
|Lehigh at Monmouth
|12:00 PM
|SNY / $Flo Video / NBCSPH (channel finder)
|Hampton at Richmond
|1:00 PM
|NBCSWA (channel finder) / $Flo Video
|Virginia at Boston College
|1:00 PM
|CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
|Youngstown State at Northern Iowa
|1:00 PM
|Marquee SN / $espn+ Video / PSN (cable)
|Arizona State at Cal
|2:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Lincoln (CA) at Texas Southern
|2:00 PM
|ATTSW / ATTSW Video
|Bowling Green at Georgia Tech
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Baylor at UCF
|2:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Georgia at Auburn
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Houston at Texas Tech
|2:30 PM
|FS2 / FOX Video
|Indiana at Maryland
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Kansas at Texas
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Michigan at Nebraska
|2:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 106
|Northern Illinois at Toledo
|2:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|South Florida at Navy
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Wagner at Rutgers
|2:30 PM
|BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
|Boise State at Memphis
|3:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Missouri at Vanderbilt
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|LSU at Ole Miss
|5:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Oregon at Stanford
|5:30 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern
|6:00 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|Iowa State at Oklahoma
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Charlotte at SMU
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Michigan State at Iowa
|6:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video
|Notre Dame at Duke
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|South Carolina at Tennessee
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Pitt at Virginia Tech
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|San Diego State at Air Force
|7:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|West Virginia at TCU
|7:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
