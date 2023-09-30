Alabama Football vs Mississippi State: Second Half Open Thread

Well, this has been a weird one. Alabama’s offense started in disaster mode with Jalen Milroe taking a couple of bad sacks and Seth McLaughlin snapping the ball when no one was ready. After that, though, Alabama started racking up points... In unconventional fashion. First, Jalen Milroe picked up a bad snap off the ground and sprinted for a 56-yard rushing TD. Then the Tide got a pick six from Chris Braswell off of a deflected pass.

After some more offensive ineptitude from the Tide, they decided to just stop trying to pass the ball and went on a 13-play drive featuring a whole lot of Jase McClellan, using up nearly the entire quarter and scoring. Then, with a minute left on the clock, Will Rogers threw an interception straight to Jihaad Campbell.

This time, Milroe stood up and threw a dart to Isaiah Bond, then took off for another rushing TD to give the Tide a 21 point lead.

Milroe barely passed the ball, but he’s 100% on the ones he did throw, and the run blocking has mostly been stellar.

Defensively, Alabama gave up a couple of big plays on bad run fits and gave up a TD on a read option, but was otherwise dominant.

Saban looked about as angry as we’ve seen him in years for most of the half, and it seemed Tommy Rees caught the brunt of it after two failed rushes on 2nd and 3rd and short.

Also, cowbells are really annoying and shouldn’t be legal. That is all.

Roll Tide!