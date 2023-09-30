Victory/Late Shift Open Thread

Alabama’s run game was pretty stout tonight, and Jalen Milroe continues to improve. He played his game tonight, kept the ball out of harm’s way and found some explosive plays with his legs. It was an efficient performance that put some points on the board while keepng the defense in positive field position.

Defensively, some things will need to be shored up against the run as the Bulldogs found too much room, but poor Will Rogers was tortured again.

Penalties and bad snaps are still a problem. Maybe one day those will get fixed, but a win is a win, particularly on the road in this division. Next week is going to be very difficult.

If you can find the Pac 12 Network, Washington and Arizona will still be on for a while.

Roll Tide.