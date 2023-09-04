SEC Shorts is overreacting to Week 1 action

We love SEC Shorts around here and, while this one probably won’t top the list of their best work, it’s a fine installment for cupcake week. Enjoy.

They got it right, too: Jalen Milroe is clearly the Heisman favorite on the way to leading Alabama to an inevitable championship. And it would be just like a critter from East Tennessee to try and cut the Doak Walker up into thirds. Kudos to Vanderbilt for leading the SEC East, and we especially appreciated the cameos from LSU and Florida despite their devastating losses over the weekend.

All in all, this was another solid product from Josh Snead and his team. Football is officially back, folks. Ain’t it great?

Roll Tide!