2023 Blog Poll Week 2: Is the PAC 12 the deepest conference in the country?

I know the quality of competition has not been world-beating or anything, but Utah worked over the Gators on a national stage, USC’s offense is as lethal as ever, Oregon State didn’t miss a beat, Wazzu posted a rout in some nasty elevation on the road, Washington’s offense simply pasted the preseason MWC favorites, and Oregon could have the best balance of all of them. Even Stanford, Cal and Arizona looked competent.

It’s not the SEC or anything, but the top is quite good, and I’d probably take the state of the Left Coast over the Big 12 or ACC at the moment.

On to Week 2.

Usual caveats apply: The criteria are nebulous, far-ranging, and capricious — strength of schedule, bad and good coaching, injuries, exigent circumstances, home/away results, defense or lack thereof, offense or lack thereof, line play, power poll-ishness, can you cover a spread (Vegas is pretty smart about how good a team is), head-to-head where possible or prudent, advanced stats, and my own lying eyeballs.

Quick notes follow:

Wow: FSU is trouble with a capital T. I wasn’t high on LSU or anything, but they’re a solid 8-ish win kind of bowl team, and had the Noles been able to hold on to the ball in the first half, FSU drops a 60-burger on them. Not a better combination of performance vs. opponent this week. Washington defenestrated Boise State like the Broncos were a Vladimir Putin critic hanging out on the 23rd floor of a St. Petersburg high-rise.

Hot Mess with No End in Sight: Clemson's WRs couldn't block and couldn't catch. Cade has piss-poor judgment and no one trusts him to throw the ball. The left side of the offensive line is a turnstile. The pursuit angles and tackling are laughable. The special teams are worse. So much laziness everywhere. And the mental mistakes and ball control are inexcusable...and I just don't see much of that improving. The offense is Shipley, screen passes, scrambling, and hoping for points. This was a team loss for Clemson, sure. But like the 2018-2019 Alabama-Clemson game, it was a team loss by the coaching staff: This is a poorly coached team.

