 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pulling Closer R10:

Sweet as the gravity...

By NiceLittleSaturday
/ new
Sweeter than sweeter...
WTTW

The closer I get to... this Saturday night, the more excited I get about the potentially historic and certainly significant experience for our beloved Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns. So let’s celebrate this big game weekend with our usual playground of sound, aight? Let the wild rumpus start!

  1. The Closer I Get To You by Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack
  2. Everything Is Everything by Lauryn Hill
  3. Wildcat! (Live) by Be Your Own Pet
  4. I Want to Be Loved by Muddy Waters
  5. Drip Too Hard by Lil Baby & Gunna
  6. Everything In Its Right Place by Radiohead
  7. Feel so Close by Calvin Harris
  8. The Magic Number by De La Soul
  9. Artsick by tricot
  10. A Day In the Life by The Beatles

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...