Roll ‘Bama Roll Haiku Contest! Texas Edition

It’s that time again! A Roll ‘Bama Roll Haiku Competition!
What fitting way to welcome the Texas Titty Babies to Tuscaloosa than by mocking them mercilessly: I believe in kicking a man when he’s down. So this week we’ll do just that...
- Give us your best Texas hot take in haiku form — it can be anything about Texas you want it to be: the state, the coaching staff, Austin, the Longhorns generally, their meltdowns, Colt McCoy. Just come correct.
- Vote on your favorites below. The most-liked one will get A VERY SPECIAL PRIZE (to be announced tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. central).
- Enter as many times as you want.
- RBR staff are free to enter. This a democratic ballot that we can’t rig #NoPolitics.
- Must post your entry in the comments below. That means you must have joined the site. Sorry, them’s the rules.
- The Contest will end at Noon Central, Sunday September 10th, 2023.
- Good luck, and may the odds forever be in your favor.
Get to scribbling!
