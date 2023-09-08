Roll ‘Bama Roll Haiku Contest! Texas Edition

It’s that time again! A Roll ‘Bama Roll Haiku Competition!

What fitting way to welcome the Texas Titty Babies to Tuscaloosa than by mocking them mercilessly: I believe in kicking a man when he’s down. So this week we’ll do just that...

Give us your best Texas hot take in haiku form — it can be anything about Texas you want it to be: the state, the coaching staff, Austin, the Longhorns generally, their meltdowns, Colt McCoy. Just come correct.

Vote on your favorites below. The most-liked one will get A VERY SPECIAL PRIZE (to be announced tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. central).

Enter as many times as you want.

RBR staff are free to enter. This a democratic ballot that we can’t rig #NoPolitics.

Must post your entry in the comments below. That means you must have joined the site. Sorry, them’s the rules.

The Contest will end at Noon Central, Sunday September 10th, 2023.

Good luck, and may the odds forever be in your favor.

Get to scribbling!