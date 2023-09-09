After the Crimson Tide pulled out a squeaker in Austin the year before, Quinn Ewers, Xavier Worthy, and Steve Sarkisian travel to Tuscaloosa for the second game in this series.
GAME 2: Saturday, September 9, 2023
#11 Texas Longhorns (1-0) at #3 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0)
Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 6:00/7:00 ESPN
- Texas defeated the godawful JT Daniels-led Rice Owls in Week 1 by the score of 37-10. But it took awhile for the ‘Horns to get going. UT led only 16-3 at halftime by way of one touchdown and three field goals.
- The Longhorns were 8-5 (6-3) in 2022 with a loss to Washington in the Alamo Bowl.
- Alabama is 2-7-1 all-time against Texas. Nick Saban, however, is 2-0 against the ‘Horns.
- The T-town weather forecast calls for sunny and a high of 88°. The sun will be setting at 7:05pm CT.
- TV Announcers Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit with Holly Rowe on the sidelines.
- Eli Gold will return on Alabama Radio. Did you listen last week? What did you think?
- The honorary team captains are former Tide All-Americans and heroes of that badass 2011 defense that scared Colt McCoy from returning Dont’a Hightower and Marcell Dareus.
- The Alabama Men’s Basketball will be presented with SEC Championship Ring during the halftime. Not a lot of those guys on campus anymore. It’ll be interesting to see who shows up.
- Bama golfer Nick Dunlap will also be lauded for his U.S. Amateur Championship.
- The point spread according to DraftKings has been Bama as a 7.5 point favorite for several months now. Neither result from this past weekend from these two combatants has changed that number. The Over/Under is 54.
