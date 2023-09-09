After the Crimson Tide pulled out a squeaker in Austin the year before, Quinn Ewers, Xavier Worthy, and Steve Sarkisian travel to Tuscaloosa for the second game in this series.

GAME 2: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 6:00/7:00 ESPN

Texas defeated the godawful JT Daniels-led Rice Owls in Week 1 by the score of 37-10. But it took awhile for the ‘Horns to get going. UT led only 16-3 at halftime by way of one touchdown and three field goals.

The Longhorns were 8-5 (6-3) in 2022 with a loss to Washington in the Alamo Bowl.

Alabama is 2-7-1 all-time against Texas. Nick Saban, however, is 2-0 against the ‘Horns.

The T-town weather forecast calls for sunny and a high of 88°. The sun will be setting at 7:05pm CT.

TV Announcers Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit with Holly Rowe on the sidelines.

Eli Gold will return on Alabama Radio. Did you listen last week? What did you think?

The honorary team captains are former Tide All-Americans and heroes of that badass 2011 defense that scared Colt McCoy from returning Dont’a Hightower and Marcell Dareus.

The Alabama Men’s Basketball will be presented with SEC Championship Ring during the halftime. Not a lot of those guys on campus anymore. It’ll be interesting to see who shows up.

Bama golfer Nick Dunlap will also be lauded for his U.S. Amateur Championship.

The point spread according to DraftKings has been Bama as a 7.5 point favorite for several months now. Neither result from this past weekend from these two combatants has changed that number. The Over/Under is 54.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Rules for RBR Game Threads:

*** Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times ***

NO Loki, No injuries AND WE MEAN IT!

We always start off the Threads with a big...

ROLL TIDE!



