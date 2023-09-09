 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Texas Longhorns Game Thread

After a romp over a cupcake, the competition gets a little tougher for Alabama with the return of Sark to Tuscaloosa.

By CB969
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Middle Tennessee at Alabama
Deontae Lawson leads an improved Alabama defense against the #11 Longhorns.
Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After the Crimson Tide pulled out a squeaker in Austin the year before, Quinn Ewers, Xavier Worthy, and Steve Sarkisian travel to Tuscaloosa for the second game in this series.

GAME 2: Saturday, September 9, 2023

#11 Texas Longhorns (1-0) at #3 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0)

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 6:00/7:00 ESPN

  • Texas defeated the godawful JT Daniels-led Rice Owls in Week 1 by the score of 37-10. But it took awhile for the ‘Horns to get going. UT led only 16-3 at halftime by way of one touchdown and three field goals.
  • The Longhorns were 8-5 (6-3) in 2022 with a loss to Washington in the Alamo Bowl.
  • Alabama is 2-7-1 all-time against Texas. Nick Saban, however, is 2-0 against the ‘Horns.
  • The T-town weather forecast calls for sunny and a high of 88°. The sun will be setting at 7:05pm CT.
  • TV Announcers Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit with Holly Rowe on the sidelines.
  • Eli Gold will return on Alabama Radio. Did you listen last week? What did you think?
  • The honorary team captains are former Tide All-Americans and heroes of that badass 2011 defense that scared Colt McCoy from returning Dont’a Hightower and Marcell Dareus.
  • The Alabama Men’s Basketball will be presented with SEC Championship Ring during the halftime. Not a lot of those guys on campus anymore. It’ll be interesting to see who shows up.
  • Bama golfer Nick Dunlap will also be lauded for his U.S. Amateur Championship.
  • The point spread according to DraftKings has been Bama as a 7.5 point favorite for several months now. Neither result from this past weekend from these two combatants has changed that number. The Over/Under is 54.

