Snow is Falling On The City R10:

There’s a mirror in your soul / You should turn it to the sky… in other words, don’t worry about a thing, friends, just increase the peace and joy of life and music. You know what to do…

1. On the Road to Rock & Roll by Joe Strummer

2. Touch and Go by The Cars

3. Light My Fire by The Doors

4. Listen to My Heart by The Ramones

5. Stand Tall by Childish Gambino

6. Two of Us by Aimee Mann & Michael Penn

7. Only a Broken Heart by Tom Petty

8. Yard by Slow Pulp

9. When You Were Young by The Killers

10. Come and Get Your Love by Redbone