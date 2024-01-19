This time last month, we thought that Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class was all tied up in a neat bow and stowed away. And then chaos broke out. The sudden and unexpected retirement of Nick Saban has caused all kinds of personnel changes for the Crimson Tide. (You can follow the roster changes here, or as best as I can figure.)

In the initial look at the roster count, it was clear to see that several of the departures were expected - regardless if there was a coaching change. However, a few of the outgoing transfers were not expected. But fear not loyal Crimson Tide fans. New coach Kalen DeBoer is on the case. Starting on Friday, Alabama is hosting four high-profile visitors to be signing with this 2024 class.

THE KID

The key thing to remember about 5-star WR Ryan Williams is that he is still a 16 year old kid. He has a lot coming at him at a very young age and is probably being influenced by money-grubbing Uncle Godfather Mentors. After visiting Texas A&M last weekend and a midweek trip to Baton Rouge, Williams makes his official visit to Tuscaloosa this weekend. He then visits Texa$ and Auburn before making his announcement on his 17th birthday, Feb 9.

ALABAMA ALLURE: The last two seasons, the Bama receiving corps has been searching for an Alpha Dog. He could probably start right away and be that “dog” for the Tide.

THE CROOT

Noah Carter (Peoria, AZ) is also expected to be in Tuscaloosa for an official visit. The 4-star Edge rusher originally signed with DeBoer at Washington but was released from his letter of intent after the coaching change. Carter tallied 55 tackles and 11 sacks while also recording eight receiving touchdowns and two punt returns for touchdowns in his senior high school season. It is highly likely he commits in the very near future.

ALABAMA ALLURE: NFL pipeline.

THE CORNER

Jabbar Muhammad spent Wednesday and part of Thursday in Austin to check out Texas. The second-team All-Pac-12 cornerback will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend. He played his first three seasons (including a redshirt) at Oklahoma State before transferring to Washington proceeding the 2023 season. Last season with the Huskies, he started all 15 games and had 41 solo tackles, 14 pass deflections, 3 INTs, and 2 sacks. The DeSoto, TX native will have a senior year and a bonus year of eligibility available to him. He may announce as early as this weekend. Oregon is also in the mix. The Ducks and ‘Horns may have more money, but is one year of spending cash more important than upgrading one’s draft status?

ALABAMA ALLURE: Immediate playing time, high-profile, and staff familiarity.

THE CENTER

Seth McLaughlin’s departure to Ohio State left a big question mark at center for the Tide. That answer could come in UW’s Parker Brailsford (Scottsdale, AZ). After a redshirt season in 2022, he started the first two games of 2023 at right guard. When their starting center was injured, Brailsford shifted over to fill in and merely became a consensus first-team Freshman All-American and second team All-Pac-12. At 6-2/275, he may need to put on a few pounds to compete in the SEC, but centers can get away with being smaller. Brailsford has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

ALABAMA ALLURE: Immediate need at center and staff familiarity.

QB COMMIT

UW fans had visions of him becoming Montlake Mack.



He spoke with such confidence at the Sugar Bowl it felt like the future was soon.



Instead, QB Austin Mack follows Kalen DeBoer to Alabama, the latest sting for #PurpleReign in a month with plenty of them. pic.twitter.com/Qh3WvJnOp9 — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) January 18, 2024

“I know Alabama fans are freaking out because Julian [Sayin] is an immensely talented kid.



I promise you, when you see him throw, when you see Austin Mack in person, when he walks in the room, his presence is enormous.



He's bright, he's smart, and the Husky staff loved him.”… pic.twitter.com/MfYVYxU7i9 — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) January 19, 2024

We will probably never know which came first among Julian Sayin in the Transfer Portal or former Washington QB Austin Mack committing to the Tide.

Mack was a 4-star from Folsom, CA. 247sports ranked him as the #73 recruit for the 2023 class. At 6-6/226, he is one of the taller signal callers in the nation. As a high school senior, he threw for 3,498 yards with 40 touchdown passes and five interceptions. He did not see any game action during the 2023 season, but already has a season under his belt in the DeBoer/Ryan Grubb system. He has four years to play four.