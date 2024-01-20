Alabama at #6 Tennessee Game Thread

Your SEC-leading Alabama Crimson Tide is in Knoxville today for a massive bar fight basketball game against the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. In what will be the biggest game of the SEC slate thus far, these two conference heavyweights will do battle with quite a bit on the line - the early inside track to an SEC crown, seeding for the NCAA Tournament come March, and even establishment of the early favorite for SEC Player of the Year between Mark Sears and the Vols’ Dalton Knecht.

Alabama has been playing much better ball since the calendar flipped to 2024, and seems to be peaking at the right time, but this year’s edition of the Vols might be Rick Barnes’ best in his nine seasons there. It’ll take the Tide’s best effort to go on the road and beat Tennessee in Thompson-Boling Arena, where even last year’s historic group took one of their only two losses of the conference season.

Tennessee is favored by 5.5 as of this moment. The game will tip-off at 1:00 PM CST and will be televised on ESPN2.