Jumbo Package: What is Kalen DeBoer’s reputation with NFL scouts?

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Chase Goodbread wrote about Kalen DeBoer’s reputation with NFL scouts.

The reputation retired Alabama coach Nick Saban had with NFL scouts when it came to access to players and the UA football facility was sterling. And not every college coach is accommodating when it comes to that, because some consider scouting interest a distraction they’d rather their players avoid as long as possible. So how will new coach Kalen DeBoer handle scouting access? Scouts from two NFL teams, who declined to be identified due to club policy, tell me DeBoer is a scout-friendly coach as well, if not quite to the extent Saban was. And it would be short-sighted not to be, because interaction with scouts, while it might be an ego stroke, isn’t a swaying factor for underclassmen.

This is an area that Saban, whose word is seemingly gospel in those circles, can still be a huge asset.

Edge rusher Noah Carter seemed to enjoy his official visit. The group photo shows Ty Simpson third from the right, and just to his right is Austin Mack. Austin is a big dude.

I had a great weekend down in Tuscaloosa!! Great to see the culture here. Want to thank @KalenDeBoer for trusting in me and my family! Thank you for the love #RollTide family! pic.twitter.com/JapzOpNTZW — Noah Carter (@3noahcarter) January 22, 2024

New DC Kane Wommack has offered LB Khalil Jacobs an opportunity to follow him from South Alabama.

Jacobs played two seasons under newly-hired, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. He was a part of Wommack’s second recruiting class at South Alabama. In two seasons with the Jaguars, Jacobs amassed 64 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception. If Jacobs were to commit to Alabama, he would likely play the Husky role. This particular position is the best fit for a safety/linebacker mix. With Jacobs being listed at 6-foot-2 and 218 pounds, that seems like the ideal position for him moving forward.

Jacobs is another player entering year three, which gives coaches substantially better tape to evaluate than that of high schoolers. More and more players are likely to transfer if they aren’t seeing time by year three, and it may well be that the best programs end up with nearly as many starters from the portal as those they develop.

Jacobs does have some juice as a pass rusher.

Need that Khalil Jacobs commit.



Dude can easily be an addition to the defense when subbing in an LB for a DB at Husky in blitz packages. pic.twitter.com/4dvbna01g6 — Sidelines - Bama (@SSN_Alabama) January 22, 2024

Tommy Rees seems to have found his next home.

Following an almost clean slate of expected hires under new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, the former Tide offensive coordinator is reportedly continuing his career in the NFL. According to multiple reports published Monday, Rees and the Cleveland Browns are nearing an agreement to appoint Rees as tight ends coach. Rees, 31, will join head coach Kevin Stefanski. The Athletic’s Zac Jackson was the first to report the sides were “working” toward a deal while noting Rees’ title isn’t yet finalized.

Good for him.

Last, this is the modern recruiting pitch.

I’m all about the players making money, but if the primary pitch is around content creation rather than development as a football player, the product on the field is going to suffer. Guess we’ll see how college football does in the brave new world.

That’s about it for now. Have a great day.

Roll Tide.