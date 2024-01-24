 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Five-star WR Ryan Williams Re-Commits to Alabama football

Kalen DeBoer pulls in his first major win on the trail.

By Josh Chatham
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Missouri at Alabama Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Bone broke some fantastic news tonight, as superstar Saraland, AL WR Ryan Williams re-committed to Alabama.

This is a massive get for new coach Kalen DeBoer. Auburn and Texas went hard after Williams following his de-commitment upon the news of Nick Saban’s retirement. We learned last night that he canceled his scheduled visit to the 40 acres, but there was still a pesky visit to Auburn set for February 2.

Ryan has apparently decided to shut it all down and will be heading to The Capstone. Credit Roll Tide Willie and fellow five-star Jaylen Mbakwe, who spent a ton of time with Ryan on his recent official visit.

Roll Tide!

UPDATE: Lest you have any doubt...

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...