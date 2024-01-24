Five-star WR Ryan Williams Re-Commits to Alabama football

Andrew Bone broke some fantastic news tonight, as superstar Saraland, AL WR Ryan Williams re-committed to Alabama.

BREAKING: Five-star Plus+ WR Ryan Williams has re-committed to Alabama



Absolute MASSIVE recruiting win for @KalenDeBoer and the new staff in Tuscaloosa!



Full details, analysis, reaction and more coming soon to https://t.co/1lo6S6EXXY! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/DfAWPmEHMZ — Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) January 24, 2024

This is a massive get for new coach Kalen DeBoer. Auburn and Texas went hard after Williams following his de-commitment upon the news of Nick Saban’s retirement. We learned last night that he canceled his scheduled visit to the 40 acres, but there was still a pesky visit to Auburn set for February 2.

Ryan has apparently decided to shut it all down and will be heading to The Capstone. Credit Roll Tide Willie and fellow five-star Jaylen Mbakwe, who spent a ton of time with Ryan on his recent official visit.

Roll Tide!

UPDATE: Lest you have any doubt...