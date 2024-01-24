Alabama vs #8 Auburn Game Thread

It’s the latest installment of what has become one of the most intense and relevant rivalries in college hoops tonight, as the Auburn Tigers come to town with the top spot in the SEC standings at stake. Bruce Pearl’s bunch is his deepest one yet, so it will take a top-notch performance from the Tide to win a third straight match-up in the series. Auburn comes into this game riding a 11-game winning streak of their own, good enough for the 4th-longest active streak in the nation.

After Alabama swept Auburn in a pair of epic games last season, Little Brother will definitely be ready to go for this one, which has surely been circled on their calendars for a long time. Can Alabama bounce back from its first loss of conference play and defend home court in Coleman Coliseum tonight? It should be an absolutely raucous scene.

The Tide is favored by 3.5 points. The game will tip at 6:30 PM CST and will be televised on ESPN.