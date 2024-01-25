Elite EDGE Noah Carter commits to Alabama football

After a whirlwind couple of weeks following the retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban and subsequent roster attrition, the new coaching staff led by Kalen DeBoer is filling up the page with good news lately. Today, we have the commitment of elite edge rusher Noah Carter, who had previously signed with Washington but requested a release from his NLI.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Noah Carter tells me he has Committed to Alabama!



The 6’4 220 EDGE from Peoria, AZ was previously committed to Washington



“Let’s Blitzz ”https://t.co/On3b6oczaB pic.twitter.com/Cd4q7kfD7d — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 25, 2024

Here’s what recruiting analyst Charles Power had to say about Carter in his “stock up” report after the All-American Bowl:

We considered Noah Carter one of the more intriguing prospects on the All-American Bowl roster entering the week. A dynamic two-way player at the high school level who projects as a pass rusher, we had yet to see Carter in a neutral setting prior to the week. For one, we wanted to see if the size checked out. Carter looks to be around 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, which is more than good enough. The athleticism and pass rush talent we saw on film translated to the setting, as well. Carter showed a dynamic first step in 1-on-1’s and in team periods. His speed off the edge gave opposing tackles fits all week. The Arizona native especially popped during the two-a-day practice on Day 2, as a Top Performer for On3. The dynamic pass rushing ability despite his lack of true focus on the position points to a high upside for the On300 prospect.

Sounds like a high upside prospect. Check out Carter’s tape below. He certainly seems to have a high motor, which is key to rushing the passer. Considering the current state of college football, this transition is shaping up quite well.

Roll Tide.