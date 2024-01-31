24 Alabama at Georgia Game Thread

It’s a tricky visit to Athens, GA tonight, as your SEC-leading and 24th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the improved Georgia Bulldogs. Mike White has brought competency back to the Dawgs’ basketball program, and Alabama has had its issues sleepwalking in Stegeman under Nate Oats, so the Tide needs to be ready to go for this early evening tip-off.

It looks like Oats is going to deploy a small-ball approach:

Alabama starters at Georgia:



Mark Sears

Aaron Estrada

Latrell Wrightsell

Rylan Griffen

Grant Nelson — Blake Byler (@blakebyler45) January 31, 2024

It’ll be interesting to see how much run this group gets together, and how well they can defend and compete on the glass.

Alabama is a 6.5-point road favorite. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 PM CST and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.