Jumbo Package: Alabama basketball moves up in poll, unveils new uniforms

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Alabama moved up a bit in this week’s polls.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are coming off of a 109-92 hammering of the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge and are playing as well as anyone in the Southeastern Conference right now. At 9-2 in SEC play, the Crimson Tide and South Carolina Gamecock stand atop the leaderboard with just seven conference games remaining. However, the home stretch will not be easy for the Tide with Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas left as well as two games against the Florida Gators. mark sears has been the leader of the Crimson Tide this season averaging 20.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 4.0 apg, as well as tacking on 1.7 steals per game on the defensive end as well. He’s shot a remarkable 51.3% from the field and 44.4% from three and is likely on his way to First-Team All-SEC honors.

The Tide won’t play again until Saturday morning, when they will host A&M wearing these awesome unis.

New uniforms for Alabama basketball for Saturday pic.twitter.com/c1jlMInsdU — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) February 12, 2024

#MakeLogosGreatAgain

If you care what Pawwwwl thinks, here is his take on whether Alabama can make the CFP in Kalen DeBoer’s first season.

Related Paul Finebaum predicts Alabama as a College Football Playoff team in 2024

“I still think that there are so many great players on that team. And I think DeBoer is a very competent coach,” Finebaum said. The only issue is that, as of now, Finebaum has Alabama no better than third out of the Southeastern Conference. He could even see them behind one or two other teams after that. That would put them towards the back of the playoff’s potential pack either way when you consider the other conference’s who would earn berths across the country. He also admitted that he has lost some of his confidence just in the past few days with the loss of OC Ryan Grubb. “I’m not sure I could go much more than that because I think the SEC? That’s not really how we’re going to do it. But I see them at least behind Georgia and Texas. I think that they’re in the next group. They’re in the next group with a couple of schools like Ole Miss and Missouri. I think that they would probably be my next school.”

Connor O’Gara opines on Ryan Grubb’s departure before he ever really got here.

DeBoer adapts. How he adapts to this could largely define his Year 1. But let’s not forget — DeBoer was always going to have to replace Grubb. If he was elite, he was going to get a head coaching job. If he wasn’t elite, he was going to get fired. Even Kirby Smart eventually left Nick Saban. Of course, it helped that Alabama got 8 years of Smart’s brilliance to establish a foundation. In Year 1, DeBoer isn’t trying to establish a foundation. Lord knows Alabama isn’t lacking that. He is, however, trying to establish an identity. Grubb gave him an immediate path to do just that. That path still exists, but it’s just trickier.

Last, ESPN has Alabama at 9th in their way-too-early football poll.

Replacing Nick Saban, undoubtedly the greatest coach in the sport’s modern era, was never going to be easy. Alabama’s transition under former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer has already been rocky, with Downs and highly regarded quarterback Julian Sayin transferring to Ohio State, Bond and tight end Amari Niblack jumping to Texas, offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor returning home to Iowa and several players leaving for the NFL. Then, making matters worse, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and offensive line coach Scott Huff took jobs with the Seattle Seahawks last week. Saban’s dynasty wasn’t built with Tinkertoys, so the Crimson Tide will be fine in the long run. The Tide added three Washington transfers in quarterback Austin Mack, receiver Germie Bernard and offensive lineman Parker Brailsford. Defensive lineman LT Overton (Texas A&M) and cornerback Domani Jackson (USC) were nice pickups on defense. DeBoer knows how to build a championship program, but Alabama fans might have to be patient.

That’s about it for now. Have a great day.

Roll Tide.