Meet Alabama Football’s 2024 new recruits: The QB and RBs

After pulling in the #1 overall recruiting class in 2023, Alabama followed that up with an avalanche slide all the way down to #2 overall in 2024. While the media narrative was that players were bailing from Alabama left and right as soon as Nick Saban retired, the reality is that coach Kalen DeBoer, a coach who just took a team to the National Championship, is coming in with the best collection of recruits he’s ever seen, and a class ranked higher than 8 of Nick Saban’s other recruiting classes at Alabama.

Now, much of the handwringing has been due to freshman QB Julian Sayin enrolling on campus and then bailing for Ohio State. And, fair enough, the 5-star QB has garnered a lot of hype over the last year. On the other side of things, though, it’s not like Alabama is suddenly bereft of talent in the offensive backfield. No, Coach DeBoer and the Tide still pulled in a talented young QB and two running backs in the top ten at their position (no other team has two RBs in the top 20).

So, just who are these newcomers, and how will they fit in to the Tide’s roster? If you’re new to my annual series, here are a few caveats: I have always gone with the 247Sports Composite rankings for recruits - however, I will note when a certain service seems to view the player differently than the others. I also will make note of measureables and athletic tests where I can, but Covid killed an already waning amount of public data from Nike’s Opening Combines, so we’re mostly blind there outside of 100m dash numbers from the players who also do track.

Anyway, let’s get to it!

Daniel Hill

Position: RB

Stars: 4

Hometown: Meridian, MS

National Rank: 150

Position Rank: 14

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 239

At 240 pounds, Hill was listed as an ATH by some services for much of his high school career as a guy that could be a TE or even a big WR. 247Sports views him as the #5 overall RB, but On3 and Rivals have him lower, more in the #15 range.

He had over 2000 rushing yards and 240 receiving yards as a senior after a 1000/400 statline the year before as a junior. Just outstanding production at a 6A school, and it came with 49 touchdowns over two seasons to boot. He also helped Meridian to a track and field championship with some really impressive performances in the hurdles.

Playstyle

Hill played a lot more as a RB and a slot WR/TE as a junior before moving into a “wildcat QB” role as a senior. As a runner, he runs with a strong forward lean that is reminiscent to Glenn Coffee, and how he always seemed to fall forward through tackles. Hill is more of a smooth strider than a choppy-feet runner, though. While he doesn’t have crazy speed in the open field, he hits his top speed within his first few steps, and that ability smoothly accelerate leads to defenders mistiming their angles on him all the time. He’s excellent at knowing how to use those speed changes and angles to keep blockers between him and defenders.

He isn’t a back that’s going to make guys miss or throw out jaw-dropping changes of direction behind the line of scrimmage. He’s got a nice stiff arm and will bounce off of tacklers coming high, but will also topple if he’s tripped up. Again, he’ll get more yards out of it by always falling forward, but he’s not someone with preternatural balance.

As a receiver, he’s excellent at catching fades down the sidelines by boxing out defenders to win jump balls, and he’s also done a lot of damage as a receiver on screen passes. There’s not too much else to his game than those two things, but wheel routes and screens are both things that could translate those skills to the RB position. He also had a fair share of highlight pancake blocks downfield as a blocking WR, which is something that can always be useful.

Roster Fit and Prediction

I think Hill is a guy that will likely be a day 1 special teams contributor. Whether that’s gunning, blocking, or even returning the kicks, he’s a unique athlete with a lot of versatility and tenacity doing whatever he needs to do on any given play.

As a runner, I don’t see him coming in and unseating Jam Miller or Justice Haynes or anything, but I do think his experience at following blockers on off-tackle runs helps him fit in quite well with Kalen DeBoer’s offensive scheme of heavily utilizing pulling offensive linemen, and I could see him working his way into favor by next year and be a regular part of a rotation by 2026.

Kevin Riley

Position: RB

Stars: 4

Hometown: Northport, AL

National Rank: 76

Position Rank: 3

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 195

In a weaker running back recruiting class, Riley stands out as one of the best ones, and even hails from Alabama’s backyard in Tuscaloosa County High. Riley was long committed to the Miami Hurricanes before flipping to Alabama leading up to the early signing day. He is one of the few players who has signed, but will be enrolling this summer.

I didn’t find any track results for Riley, but I did see that he recorded a 4.6 forty yard dash back in 2022, so I’d assume he’s a little faster now than he was as a sophomore.

Playstyle

Riley is a traditional running back with a lot of experience doing many of the things expected of collegiate and pro running backs. He did a lot of work taking straight up handoffs from the pistol and did most of his damage on inside zone, trap, and gap duo blocks up the middle. He’s a master at using a slight shimmy just before getting to the line of scrimmage to set up his blocking timing, then rocketing through the desired hole.

He’s got very good top end speed (not amazing speed, but definitely SEC fast) and a lightning fast first step out of a stop, cut, or juke that can leave defenders grasping. He does seem to waste some steps on the slowing down part of things, but once he plants, he’s gone.

He also plays a lot bigger than his 195 pounds would suggest, and is more than happy to lay a lick on defensive backs in the open field. He doesn’t just plow through/into defenders, he hits them with an upwards force. It’s very reminiscent of Josh Jacobs in the open field - just more of the high school Josh Jacobs, and not the NFL 1st rounder that he developed into.

He’s got a lot of experience with the timing on traditional RB screens, and he seems to be a good blocker in space, which hopefully translates to pass protection.

Scheme fit and prediction

Riley should be at home in most any rushing scheme, whether it’s a zone run or power blocking scheme, he’s adept at adjusting to the timing to hit the right holes. He should be viewed as more of an every-down back that excels up the middle, and less as a change-of-pace outside rusher.

With him not arriving until summer, I expect him to enter the season last on the depth chart. Down the road, I think he can wind up being a primary back for the Tide. If he and Daniel Hill both become junior starters after Jam Miller and Justice Haynes have moved on, I’d expect Riley to be the lead back with Hill being the counter-punch. For now, though, I don’t expect to see him much as a freshman unless the Tide has a nasty stretch of injuries.

Austin Mack

Position: QB

Previous School: University of Washington

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Stars: 4 (HS)

Hometown: Folsom, CA

National Rank: 214 (HS)

Position Rank: 16 (HS)

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 226

Mack is a really interesting cat, so hold on to your butts. He was an unknown player in 2021 before bursting onto the scene as a junior, throwing for 3500 yards, 40 TDs, and 5 interceptions on his way to winning a state championship and being named Player of the Year in Sacramento. The recruiting services were starting to take notice and were working on slotting his rankings for the 2024 recruiting class when he suddenly reclassified to 2023 and signed with Washington.

While Rivals, ESPN, and On3 all ranked him in the 200s nationally and the 15th-19th overall QB for the class, 247Sports liked what they saw enough to push him up to the #73 overall player and the #8 QB, despite being a year younger than everyone else in the class.

Mack transferred with Coach Kalen DeBoer after redshirting his first season at Washington while Michael Penix racked up stats.

At 6’6” and nearly 230 pounds, Mack was a big discussion topic among UW fans, most of whom viewed him as a high-upside player and the sure successor to Penix. I’ve seen UW message board fans call him a “skinny Cam Newton” and an “Athletic Tom Brady”.

Exaggeration? Of course. But it does speak to how excited that fan base was for the relatively unknown QB.

Playstyle

I’ll be honest to the UW fans here.... I don’t see Cam Newton or Tom Brady. If I HAD to pick a well-known NFL QB that Mack sorta-kinda reminds me of, I’d go with Matt Ryan.

Mack is at his best using his height to make laser-like throws down the seams with rushers closing in on him in the pocket. That height also helps him with sideline out routes, as he can angle his throws downward to put them on his receivers knees where defenders can’t get to them on those notoriously risky routes.

He’s got a quick, flat release that really helps him drive throws that require layering a ball above linebackers but underneath safeties. Again, this really shows up on those interior seam routes.

In the pocket, he’s not much of a scrambler. The couple of times I saw him take off running, he does have a bit of a loping speed, but there’s not a whole lot of wiggle or suddenness to him. Instead, he made a career (season?) out of standard dropbacks, slowly climbing the pocket, and throwing from above the heads of his linemen even as they are blocked backwards into him. He’s not one to avoid a free rusher and scramble to find an open guy - he’s just going to throw it over the rusher.

He had a few nice deep balls with his guys wide open that saw him hit them in stride, but I didn’t see any sideline fades, so we don’t really know much about his deep sideline touch. He also didn’t really throw screens, so that’s another incomplete part of the evaluation.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

Obviously, Kalen DeBoer thinks that Mack fits his offense, since he taught Mack for a year and then took his transfer to Alabama. It’s a pretty stark difference from Jalen Milroe’s skillset, and pretty different to Ty Simpson as well.

While I don’t really expect Milroe to not be Alabama’s starter in 2024.... We also don’t know what Coach DeBoer is going to be looking for and what his scheme will truly look like for Alabama’s roster.

I do think that Mack is going to directly compete with Simpson and Dylan Lonergan for the #2 QB spot, and assuming that Milroe doesn’t wind up demoted, then I expect Mack is the most likely successor in 2025.