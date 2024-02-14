Jumbo Package: Nick Sheridan to be tapped as ‘Bama’s next Offensive Coordinator

It very much appears as though ‘Bama Twitterdom is going to be unhappy. For the last few weeks, as uncertainty swirled around Ryan Grubb, the most common refrain was they they did not want to see TE Coach Nick Sheridan taking the reins of the offense. (I’ve yet to see a full-throated defense of the potential move either. The most hopeful have come from that tiny camp of math-haters who thinks offensive coordinator doesn’t actually much matter).

Welp. Get out your shaker of salt.

DeBoer is leaning toward tagging tight ends coach Nick Sheridan as offensive coordinator, per sources. Less than a month on the job, the new Crimson Tide head coach was faced with hiring a new coordinator after Ryan Grubb was hired as the OC of the Seattle Seahawks. It appears Sheridan, who was already hired to coach tight ends, will be the replacement. It could also be a situation where Alabama has co-offensive coordinators in DeBoer’s first year, which is similar to what ESPN reported this weekend. That is something BamaOnLine will continue to monitor as the new head coach rounds out his coaching staff. Whatever he decides, DeBoer is expected to be heavily involved with the offense, sources tell BOL. Sheridan coached tight ends under DeBoer at Washington after replacing him as the offensive coordinator at Indiana from 2020-21. They worked together in Bloomington, Ind., in 2019 before DeBoer was hired as Fresno State’s head coach. Sheridan also has passing game coordinator experience at South Florida (2013) and Western Kentucky (2012).

On3 tries to put a brave face on it:

As the offensive coordinator in 2020, Sheridan helped then-Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. become a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist and second-team All-Big Ten selection. Penix led the Big Ten with 274.2 passing yards per game. That same season, Ty Fryfolge was a first-team, all-conference selection and was named the Big Ten Receiver of the Year. IU ranked fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (28.9) and fifth in passing offense (250.9) that year.

But, it is worth noting that IU was still just 40th in pass efficiency that year, and in three other seasons with Sheridan’s mitts on the passing game, those programs were: 97th, 111th, and 113th in passer efficiency — it is, in short, a track record that makes Tommy Rees look like Bill Walsh.

I’m going to hold my tongue and remain agnostic on this for now (though I have the data, and they are not kind). And, for all we know, this could be a promotion in name only: reward a long-time assistant who has job-hopped with you so as to help bolster his career. And I get loyalty. But it it would be silly to not point out that this is one of many curious staffing decisions the new head coach has made, and by far the biggest; because here is a lot of bad team / bad result stank lingering on the resumes of some of these guys.

For the eighth consecutive year, Alabama had double-digit players invited to the NFL combine in Indianapolis. There were 10 Crimson Tide players on the NFL’s invite list for the 2024 combine, released Tuesday. Alabama was one of at least seven schools to have double-digit invitees, along with Michigan (18), Washington (13), Florida State (12), Georgia (11), Texas (11), and Penn State (10). The 10 Alabama players invited were running back Jase McClellan, wide receiver Jermaine Burton, offensive tackle JC Latham, defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe, outside linebackers Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell, cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold, safety Jaylen Key, and kicker Will Reichard.

Of all these guys, who are you most rooting for to ball out? I’m going to go with Justin, who worked his butt off, overcame injuries, and then emerged after four full years to be the Tide’s steadiest defensive lineman. Go get that paper, J.

If we concede that Carson Beck is the best returning quarterback in the SEC, then who is the next best? I’m willing to say that he’s the most polished quarterback, and certainly the smartest. But in raw talent terms? It’s hard to buy that. He’s AJ McCarron reborn to these eyes: an efficient ball control guy who won’t make mistakes to lose games for you. That is right in Kirby’s wheelhouse, but when push came to shove, he couldn’t make plays to win Georgia’s biggest contest last season.

Not losing games is usually not enough at the championship level; you need to be able to win them, or be surrounded by so many other playmakers that your contributions are complementary.

Is it Jalen Milroe? Quinn Ewers? Brady Cook? Jaxson Dart? Jackson Arnold? Other?

Welp, Part Two.

There are about to be a whole lot more folks unhappy with college football than they already are. ESPN’s hegemony in college football has only tightened its grip further, as the network as agreed to be the shill broadcaster for the CFP until 2032. And with that, comes their attendant fuckery meddling: blowing up conferences, pushing favorites, and for that matter, even landing us in this mess to begin with because they simply could not stand that LSU and Alabama were by far the two best teams in 2011.

ESPN and the College Football Playoff reached a 6-year, $7.8 billion media rights extension for the upcoming expanded playoff, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand. The deal locks in the 12-team Playoff with ESPN through the 2031-32 season. Marchand’s report notes that “The full contract’s completion is still contingent on CFP leaders finalizing details of the expanded format in the wake of the implosion of the Pac-12. The CFP’s management committee and board of managers have meetings scheduled for next week and continue to work through the complicated process of settling their outstanding issues.”

No word yet on whether ESPN will subcontract out a slice to NBC, Fox, and CBS, but I’m sure we’ll see some token paycheck slaughters on other stations.

CB will have more on Softball, but after an easy breezy cupcake opener, the Tide turns its attention to the Easton Bama Bash. And, if we’re being honest, it’s another slate of soup cans for #Team20something. St. Thomas was 18-35, Southern Indiana was 21-23. And while Virginia may be the name brand, don’t let last year’s ACCCG appearance fool you — they lost 22 games, including going 2-13 against the conference’s top half, and then missed the postseason.

Still, Murphy was upbeat about his squad going into practice this week, despite us not knowing how good (or bad) this team really may be:

On Tuesday, Murphy said of Beaver, “About the third inning I leaned over to (Pitching Coach Lance McMahon), and said, ‘Lance, we haven’t seen this kid in practice.’ She was throwing gas, hitting every spot possible, I think she just put on the uniform, got out there, and she was Super Woman all of a sudden.“We knew she was capable, but she was terrific, probably hitting 70 (miles per hour), extremely hard for seven innings. It was awesome to see. “It was a great start for her and for our team. We had three key hits against Villanova, whose pitcher was extremely good.“ Our team defense was awesome. One error in five games, our catchers threw out two of three runners, and our outfielders are athletic, which means they are extremely fast. All three made outstanding catches,” citing Jenna Johnson, her sister Lauren Johnson (who earned SEC co-freshman of the week) and Larissa Preuitt. This week the action moves to Tuscaloosa’s Rhoads Stadium for the Bama Bash. The Tide will meet St. Thomas at 4 p.m. CST Friday, Virginia at 6:30 p.m. Friday, St. Thomas at 11 a.m. Saturday, Virginia at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and Southern Indiana at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Should be a great weekend for a romp, but I don’t think we’ll have any more answers on Monday than we do today.

Alrighty folks, we’ll be back with some hoops stuff for you in a bit. For now, enjoy. And Happy Valentine’s to you and your wife’s boyfriend. Don’t be a cheap ass. Pay the $130 for the flowers, and just remember that your holiday comes around on March 14th.

Roll Tide