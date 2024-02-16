 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Great Big World R10:

with lots of places to run to…

By NiceLittleSaturday
Raised On Promises
Oh, yeah. Alright. Take it easy, baby… and wrap your troubles in dreams and the music that makes life worth living. It’s time for the good stuff. Oh, yeah. Alright. Take it easy, baby. Make it last all night…

1. American Girl by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

2. Creek by Superchunk

3. Garbage Truck by Sex Bob-Omb

4. Girls on TV by Be Your Own Pet

5. What’s My Name by The Clash

6. Little Mascara by The Replacements

7. Nothing But The Blood by Wilder Adkins

8. Relatively Easy by Jason Isbell

9. Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want by The Smiths

10. Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’ by Journey

