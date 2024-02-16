Alabama Baseball Opens This Weekend

The Alabama Crimson Tide will begin the Rob Vaughn era on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. The Manhattan Jaspers come to The Joe for a three game set this weekend. Saturday’s game is set for a 2 p.m. first pitch and Sunday’s game is scheduled for 1 p.m. All can be seen on the SEC Network Plus.

Vaughn and pitching coach Jason Jackson have set the pitching rotation for the series with junior right hander Ben Hess taking the ball on Friday. Sophomore righty Riley Quick will toe the rubber on Saturday, and junior right hander Aidan Moza is the choice for Sunday. All three are hard throwing competitors, with Hess and Quick touching 97-100 mph during spring practice with excellent secondary pitches. Moza doesn't quite have that velo, but sits in the 94 mile per hour range with wicked off speed offerings mixed in. Alton Davis II returns for his sophomore season and his on NCBWA watch list for closer of the year. The 6’5’ lanky lefty led the team with eight saves as a freshman in 2023.

Other arms that could be seen this weekend right handed red-shirt freshman Tyler Fay, junior right hander Hagan Banks, senior left hander Greg Farone, a pair of freshman left handers in Zane Adams and Jansen Kenty, junior right hander Coulson Buchanan, sophomore right hander Pierce George and a host of others. With five games in the next six days others will also be in the mix. The Tide has games on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

The starting lineup for the weekend, based on observation, will start with senior catcher Mac Guscette. Guscette is the only every day starter that returned from the 2023 team. Junior Will Hodo looks to get the nod at first base and will be joined in the infield with senior second baseman Bryce Eblin, junior third baseman Gage Miller, and dynamic freshman shortstop Justin LeBron. The outfield will be manned by junior left fielder Ian Petrutz, senior center fielder TJ McCants, and grad student right fielder Evan Sleight. Camden Hayslip is the most likely designated hitter for the team. Sleight was elected team captain by a vote of the players and was awarded the number three jersey. Vaughn and staff have established corner stones for the program- toughness, ownership, and grit, and Sleight embodies those three things in spades. Sleight transferred in from Rutgers where he hit .315 with 12 home runs last season.

After the weekend series the Tide will play Middle Tennessee at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Alabama State on Wednesday, also at 4 p.m. Valparaiso will visit on Friday, February 23rd through Sunday the 25th for a three game set.

Roll Tide

#BamaBaseballFeverCatchIt!