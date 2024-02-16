Bama Basketball Breakdown: Texas A&M

After a couple of big upsets and favorable results in the past week that saw Auburn, Tennessee, and South Carolina each take a loss, the 15th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (17-7, 9-2 SEC; NET: 5; Kenpom: 7) is back alone on top of the SEC with just seven games left to go. Closing out the year won’t be easy though, as the next six games are all against likely NCAA Tournament teams - with three of them coming on the road - before the Tide finishes out the season at home against a disappointing and struggling Arkansas team. Projecting out how the rest of the SEC slate should go, I would estimate that Alabama needs to win five of the remaining seven in order to win at least a share of the regular season SEC title this year. The Tide will definitely need to be peaking at the right time if the guys want to meet all of their goals for the 2024 season.

That brutal six game stretch begins tomorrow morning, as Alabama welcomes in the one SEC team that Nate Oats has a losing record against - the Texas A&M Aggies (15-9, 6-5 SEC; NET: 43; Kenpom: 41). In fact, the only time Oats has bested Buzz Williams - who were both part of the 2019 SEC hiring class - was in their latest meeting, when Alabama put on a dominant performance and cut down the nets in Nashville, just a week removed from losing in College Station:

The Tide will be looking for that kind of performance in Tuscaloosa tomorrow, as A&M has been a bit of a giant killer this season. This past week as honestly been a perfect encapsulation of the Aggies season - a surprisingly thorough smack-down of Tennessee at home followed by a loss at hapless Vanderbilt three nights later. The Aggies are 5-4 in Q1 games this season, but a putrid 2-3 in Q3 games. You might think that’s incredibly erratic, but that’s just Buzzketball, baby. When you play as slowly - and as ugly - as a Buzz Williams-led team does, you introduce a lot of room for variance in results.

The Alabama athletic department was obviously well aware of how ugly the play from the Aggies will be, so they decided to balance that out by unveiling sweet new “retro” uniforms for the game this week:

for the Crimson Tide! pic.twitter.com/tusmd4Hacf — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) February 12, 2024

In my humble opinion, these are absolute beauties. Anything with the Block A Elephant logo will always get high marks from me. I’m not the biggest fan in the world of the bordering on the letters - I like the sharper contrast of Crimson on White without one - but I love the unique placement of the lettering, as well as the piping throughout, which includes Alabama’s tertiary grey color that isn’t utilized enough.

Look good, feel good. Feel good, play good. Let’s hope Alabama’s play looks as good as the fit does.

The Roster

Starting Five

Wade Taylor: G, 6-0, 19.8 PPG, 3.7 APG, 3.7 RPG

Tyrece Radford: G, 6-2, 15.1 PPG, 2.4 APG, 5.2 RPG

Jace Carter: G, 6-5, 7.0 PPG, 0.8 APG, 5.2 RPG

Solomon Washington: F, 6-7, 5.8 PPG, 0.9 APG, 4.8 RPG

Wildens Leveque: F, 6-11, 1.8 PPG, 0.1 APG, 3.1 RPG

Off of the Bench

Manny Obaseki: G, 6-4, 4.0 PPG, 0.5 APG, 1.0 RPG

Hayden Hefner: G, 6-6, 6.7 PPG, 0.8 APG, 2.3 RPG

Andersson Garcia: F, 6-7, 6.1 PPG, 1.7 APG, 9.1 RPG

Henry Coleman: F, 6-7, 10.0 PPG, 0.9 APG, 6.7 RPG

Texas A&M this season goes as Wade Taylor and Tyrece Radford do. Taylor is a near-lock to be first team All-SEC for the second year in a row, trailing only Mark Sears (20.5 PPG) and Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht (20.4) in PPG on decent efficiency (37.4%/31.0%/83.6%). He’s also the team’s leading assist-man (26.2% AST%) as the point guard and the floor general on both ends of the court. Radford plays more off-ball and although his shooting numbers have been pretty terrible this year, he can still get hot at any moment and make a huge impact (41.5%/27.4%/69.5%). Illinois-Chicago transfer, Jace Carter, was brought in for his size and shooting combination, but he has not made the transition to high-major ball very well in the latter area (33.3%/23.5%/63.8%). Hayden Hefner is a true spot-up shooter, despite his less than stellar numbers this season (36.1%/31.5%/59.5%). If he’s not making shots, he’s not playing a lot, because that’s the whole reason he’s on the court.

In the frontcourt, A&M has a bevy of physical bruisers who absolutely love to beat up opposing bigs and rebound the heck out of the basketball. These guys foul a lot. None of them are elite defenders or shot-blockers, but they’ll make sure you had a downright terrible time playing against them. These A&M teams remind me so much of Frank Martin’s South Carolina teams from yesteryear.

In fact, starting center Wildens Leveque played for Martin at South Carolina. Just about the only thing he does is rebound the ball (14.9% REB%) and foul. Solomon Washington and Andersson Garcia both have the ability to stretch the floor (Washington: 45.9%/26.5%/69.0%; Garcia: 52.9%/35.7%/68.0%), but Garcia’s #1 trait is his rebounding (16.5% REB%), which he leads the SEC in on a per-game basis. Henry Coleman has been around forever and provides another bruising big with a penchant for rebounding (13.8% REB%).

Three Keys to Victory

Hold Up on the Defensive Glass. Texas A&M’s offense is dreadful. They are 340th in the country in eFG% and nearly dead-last in 3P%. However, they don’t turn the ball over (29th in TO Rate) and they work the offensive glass unlike any team I can recall. They lead all of college basketball with an OREB% of 43.1%. 43.1%! They are rebounding nearly half of every one of those bricks they are throwing up. When you do that, you allow yourself to chunk up as many garbage shots as you want because the second chance points and possession discrepancy becomes so great you can overcome poor shooting. Alabama has had issues closing out defensive possessions with rebounds all season, so this is going to be critical in this game. The Tide has to hold up on the glass at least a little bit. Control the Pace. Dictating the tempo will go a long way in helping to alleviate that mismatch on the glass. If Alabama can speed A&M up and make those bigs have to run the floor, the Tide can neutralize that advantage a bit. As mentioned, the Aggies don’t turn the ball over much though, so Alabama will need to find different ways to pressure them into more live-ball action. Either way, if A&M is able to slow this game down and turn it into a halfcourt brick-collecting contest, the Aggies will have a chance to win it. It’s been the story nearly every time Buzz has bested Nate. Free Throws. Both of these teams are very good at getting to the free throw line - Alabama ranks 92nd and A&M comes into this game at 60th. But more consequently, both teams are also very good at sending their opponents to the free throw line. In fact, the Tide has fallen to 299th in the country in Opponent Free Throw Rate. So, expect a lot of free throws for this early tip-off. The good news for Alabama here is that the Tide is elite from the charity stripe - checking in at 5th in the country with a 79.5% clip. A&M, on the other hand, is awful (70.3%). In a game where both teams will be trying to dictate their style of play, expect both to be sending the other to the line often.

After a week off to recover from the grind of the conference season, the Tide must now gear up for its most critical stretch of the year. Six straight dates with NCAA Tournament teams will be a grueling challenge, but if there’s anything we’ve learned from Nate Oats’ time in Tuscaloosa, he and his teams love to be in those situations. If Alabama wants to win at least a share of the regular season title for the third time in four years - a Kentuckian-level achievement - the guys best not start this stretch with a home loss to A&M.

The game will tip-off bright and early at 11:00 AM CST and will be televised on ESPN. No line has been set yet.