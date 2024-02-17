15 Alabama vs Texas A&M Game Thread

We are just four weeks out from Selection Sunday as the SEC-leading Crimson Tide gets set to host the Texas A&M Aggies on a cold Saturday morning here in Tuscaloosa, AL. After a week off, Nate Oats’ squad will return to the court hopefully well rested and ready to take it to the next level, as Alabama begins a six-game stretch against likely NCAA Tournament teams before the madness of March begins in earnest. If the guys want to meet their goals for the year, it’s time to go out and seize them.

Today’s match-up is a rematch of last season’s SEC Championship Game, one that Alabama dominated from start to finish:

That win was Oats very first head-to-head with Buzz Williams and the Ags since they were both hired prior to the 2019-20 season. A&M, in fact, is the only SEC team that Oats has a losing record against (1-3). And the Aggies have been a bit of a giant-killer this season. So, this is going to be a brawl today.

The Tide will also be debuting some sharp new “throwback” alternate jerseys today as we honor the 20th anniversary of Mark Gottfried’s 2004 Elite Eight squad - the only team in Alabama’s storied history that has been able to break the glass ceiling that has been the Sweet Sixteen.

Elsewhere, on CBS, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee will be revealing its annual early-look at the protected seeds as of today. That will begin at 11:30 AM CST, so be ready to have the remote nearby at around the under-eight media timeout of the game. Alabama is expected to debut as a three-seed, and I would be surprised if that didn’t end up being the case.

So, a lot going on today in the world of Tide Hoops. Can the fellas capitalize and inch another game closer to another SEC regular season title? Alabama is favored by 9-points and tip-off is set for 11:00 AM CST on ESPN.