Victory Thread: Tide rolls over Aggies

Alabama unveiled some sweet new threads when Texas A&M visited Coleman today, and they brought some game to match. The Tide offense has been historically great this season and didn’t disappoint. Mark Sears led the way as usual, but Alabama was raining threes from everywhere.

Texas A&M won the rebounding battle as expected, but that was about the only bright spot for them. Alabama made more shots, took better care of the basketball, and surprisingly played better perimeter defense. The Tide still lack some rim protection and thus will remain dependent on the offense, but considering the way they are able to score in bunches, that may well be enough to make a deep run.

Sears is simply brimming with confidence at this point, mixing in a bit of flash to his always solid game.

Teams led by upperclassman studs at the point have a much better chance of success in March, and it certainly appears that Alabama has that. Grant Nelson played one of his better games despite not filling up the stat sheet. Rylan Griffen and Latrell Wrightsell played some outstanding perimeter defense and knocked in a few threes apiece, and Sam Hartman made a solid contribution off the bench.

When Alabama shoots 44% from three like they did today, it’s just about impossible to beat them. Hopefully they can keep it going.

Roll Tide.