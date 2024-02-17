Crimson Tide Wrecks Texas A&M

The Alabama Crimson Tide remained in first place in the SEC with a 100-75 dismantling of the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday morning in Tuscaloosa. The Tide extended their home conference winning streak to 16 games by scoring 100 points or more for the 8th time this season. Bama improved to 18-7 overall and 10-2 in conference play. The Aggies fell to 15-10 and 6-6 in league.

The Tide continued using their four guard, one forward lineup, consisting of Mark Sears, Aaron Estrada, Latrell Wrightsell, Jr, Rylan Griffen, and Grant Nelson to begin the game. TAMU took the early lead in the game at the onset when Wade Taylor IV hit a three pointer. By the time 15:55 was left in the half, Bama took a 7-6 lead and never trailed again.

Nelson, Sears, and Stevenson all hit three pointers to help build an 18-8 lead for the home team. Sam Walters and Griffen joined the party behind the arc and the Tide pushed out to a 27-16 lead with 10 minutes left in the half. The Aggies kept battling and got wishing 32-28 at the 6:11 mark. When Sears hit a shot from 35 feet, followed by another three pointer Bama closed the half with a lead of 49-35.

In the first half Alabama shot 18-32 for 56%, 8-16 from deep, and 5-7 at the line. Bama grabbed 17 rebounds, had three blocks, five steals, nine assists, and six turnovers. Sears with 16 led the way, supplemented by 11 from Griffen and eight from Walters. The Aggies shot 15-38 for 40%, including 2-10 from behind the arc, and 3-6 at the free throw line. The big, strong Aggies had 22 rebounds with 14 of those being on the offensive end. TAMU had two blocks, two steals, three assists, and seven turnovers. Tyrece Radford with eight led the team in scoring.

The Tide deployed the same starters for the second half. Estrada and Griffen hit early three pointers to keep the margin at 15, 55-40. Bama kept the lead at 13 or more for the rest of the contest. After being held scoreless for the first 20 minutes of the game, Wrightsell Jr heated up and hit three straight shots from long range. Griffen, Sears, and Walters added makes from behind the arc and the Tide coasted home to victory. Davin Cosby hit a late three pointer of his own to put the Tide at the century mark for the eighth time this season. Bama now trails only Kentucky in the number of 100 point games.

Alabama shot 19-39 for 49% in the second half with 10-25 from three, and made 3-6 free throws. Overall the Tide shot 37-71 for 52%, 18-41 for 42% from deep, and a poor 8-13 for 62% at the line. Bama finished with 38 rebounds, 20 assists, nine steals, six blocks, and 12 turnovers. Per usual Sears was the big star, and added the hard hat award. The Muscle Shoals senior finished with 23 points on 8-14 shooting and added four rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Griffen knocked in 17 points, followed by Wrightsell, Jr with 16 on 4-8 from three point range. Estrada had 11 points, seven assists, three rebounds, and three steals. The quartet was joined in double digits by Walters who had 11 points and a team high eight rebounds in 15 minutes of action. Mouhamed Dioubate grabbed six rebounds in only 10 minutes of play.

The Aggies shot 13-36 for 36% in the second half with 2-13 from three, while making 12-17 free throws. Overall TAMU shot 28-74 for 38%, 4-23 for 17% from three while making 15-23 for 65% at the line. The visitors finished with 49 rebounds (26 offensive), six assists, seven steals, two blocks, and 14 turnovers. Radford led the team with 22 and Solomon Washington added 14. The Tide held the second leading scorer in the conference, Taylor, to 10 points on 4-15 shooting.

Another big win for the Tide as they continue to lead the league. Bama led for 36 minutes and 33 seconds of the game. Despite being out rebounded by 11 and the Aggies seemingly getting the offensive rebound on all of their misses, the Tide still won by 25. Nate Oats’ squad just comes at you in waves of fast breaks and soul crushing three point shots. The lack of bulk inside continues to be a problem, but at this point there isn't a lot they can do about that. The team continues to play hard and work with what they have.

Going small and running teams out of the gym has been the best strategy. This season has to be considered Oats’ best coaching job by far. Returning only three players, losing all three assistant coaches to head coaching jobs and playing without a true big man, the fifth year coach has his team in position to win their third SEC title in those five years.

Next up is a home contest with red hot Florida on Wednesday the 21st at 6 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN2. At 10-2 with six games remaining the Tide “controls their own destiny” as people say. Personally I think destiny is destiny and can't be controlled. I would say the control their own circumstances. Bama does have a tough finishing stretch with the home matchup with Florida, away with Kentucky, away with Ole Miss, Tennessee at home, return game at Florida, and a season finale at home with Arkansas.

Roll Tide!