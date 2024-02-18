Alabama Baseball Sweeps Manhattan

The Crimson Tide baseball team began the coach Rob Vaughn era with a three game sweep of the visiting Manhattan Jaspers. Bama defeated Manhattan 4-0 on Friday, 15-0 in seven innings on Saturday, and 11-8 on Sunday. Alabama is now 3-0 while the Jaspers fell to 0-3. The Tide used strong pitching and an impressive offense to take the series.

Game One- Won 4-0

Junior right hander Ben Hess drew the opening day start and showed why he is a pre season All American and highly regarded draft prospect. Hess was held to four innings and 62 pitches as he works his way from a season ending surgery last year. Manhattan countered with Justine Solimine on the hill.

Hess made quick work of the Jaspers in the first with two strikeouts and a ground out in a perfect frame. In the bottom of the first the Tide got all the runs they needed. Leadoff hitter Gage Miller was hit by a pitch and advanced on a single by TJ McCants. After a ground out advanced the runners the two runs crossed the plate after a fielders choice off the bat of Will Hodo and a throwing error by the Manhattan shortstop. Hess had a perfect second inning with three strikeouts, and after allowing a bloop single, struck out the next two batters and the inning ended with catcher Mac Guscette throwing out Daniel Perez trying to steal.

Bama scored the last two runs of the game in the third. McCants doubled with one out then stole third base before scoring on a double by Ian Petrutz. Evan Sleight singled Petrutz in with two outs and the Tide had a 4-0 lead. Hess walked a pair of batters in the fourth, but struck out two more, and Guscette cut down another runner trying to steal.

Hagan Banks followed Hess on the mound and had a dominate 2.1 innings pitched, allowing one hit, one walk, and striking out five. With two on and two out in the 7th, Braylon Myers replaced Banks and induced a ground ball to end the threat. Myers pitched an uneventful 8th and 9th to nail down the victory. Over the last four innings the Tide offense only managed singles by Justin LeBron and Sleight, along with two walks and a hit batter.

Bama finished 6-30 at the plate with two walks, two hit batters, two doubles, three stolen bases, seven strikeouts, and six men left on base. McCants and Sleight both had a pair of hits for the Tide. Hess got the victory and Solimine suffered the loss. The Jaspers were 2-27 at the plate with four walks, 15 strikeouts, and four men left on base.

Game Two- Won 15-0 in 7 innings

Sophomore right hander Riley Quick started on the mound for the Tide in game two against Noah Mattera for Manhattan. Quick had a fast start out of the gate, striking out the first two batters he saw followed by a ground out to third base. Bama scored the only run they would need in the bottom half. TJ McCants hit a pop fly double with one out, advanced to third on a ground out, and scored on a ball in the dirt. The speedy McCants raced home despite the ball only dribbling a few feet away from the Jasper catcher.

Quick struck out two more in the second, allowing only one base runner on a hit by pitch. Bama put the game away in the second with four runs. Mason Swinney started things off with a one out double, moved to third on a single by Mac Guscette, and raced home on a single by Justin LeBron. Bryce Eblin brought Guscette home on an RBI fielders choice and singles by Gage Miller and McCants scored Guscette and Eblin. Quick ended his day after the third when he walked one, struck out one, and got a nifty double play started by LeBron at shortstop.

The Tide poured four more runs across in the third, helped by four walks and a catchers interference call. Guscette drove in two with another single. The other runs came in after a double play and an error. Greg Farone followed Quick and had a perfect fourth inning with two strikeouts. Guscette drove in another run on a single in the fourth after Will Hodo walked and stole second base. Freshman left hander Zane Adams was next up for the Tide pitching staff and gave up one hit and struck out one in the top half of the fifth. Bama added insult to injury by crossing the plate five more times in the bottom of the frame. The inning began with three straight doubles from pinch hitter Coleman Mizell, McCants, and pinch hitter William Hamiter. Two walks, two hit batters, and a sacrifice fly from pinch hitter Will Portera plated the remaining runs.

Austin Morris and Matthew Heiberger took the 6th and 7th innings for the Tide and were both perfect. Hamiter singled for Bama in the bottom of the 6th- the last turn at bat in the game for the home team when the game was called by the 10 run rule after seven innings that the teams agreed to pre game.

The Tide finished 11-29 at the plate with eight walks, two hit batters, one on by catchers interference, five strikeouts, and eight men left on base. Bama had four doubles among their 11 safeties. McCants hit 3-4 with two runs, two RBI, two doubles, a stolen base, and a walk. Guscette drove in four on his 3-3 game and a hit by pitch. Hamiter was 2-2 with a double and run scored while the freshman LeBron hit 1-1 with three walks and an RBI. Quick was the winning pitcher allowing no hits with one walk and five strikeouts in his three innings of work.

Game Three- Won 11-8

Junior right hander Aidan Moza took the ball for game three for the Tide. Moza started strong in the first with a fly ball out and two strikeouts. Joseph Duffield started for the Jaspers as an opener. Duffield retired the first two Bama batters before Ian Petrutz single and advanced when Will Hood walked. Manhattan looked to be out of the inning when Evan Sleight hit a ground ball to shortstop Josiah Brown. However Brown booted the ball and both runners scored for the 2-0 lead.

Moza had a dominant second hitting, striking out the side to run his streak to five straight batters fanned. Jorden Sesar took over for Duffield in the second and allow two more runs. Coleman Mizell walks followed by Justin LeBron being hit by a pitch. After a pop out Gage Miller singled to right and Mizell was cut down at the plate on a perfect throw from Trevor Santos. Petrutz drove in a run after a bases loaded walk and Hodo drove in the other with a single.

Manhattan finally scored their first runs of the weekend in the third inning. The lead off man reached on an error and advanced on a walk. A sac bunt put both runners in scoring position and a sacrifice fly by Frankie Marinelli scored the Jaspers first run on the season. A single by Daniel Perez and double by Drew Myers gave the Jaspers life with only a 4-3 deficit.

In the bottom of the third the powerful Tide finally got their first two home runs of the season. Mason Swinney led off with a single and advanced to third on a Mizell single. Mizell tried to stretch his hit into a double and was called out at second base. LeBron then drove a long drive to center field that bounced far enough away for the speedy freshman to circle the bases and score standing up for an inside the park home run. With two outs Miller singled and scored in front of a long blast into the right field plaza by TJ McCants. After three the Tide led the game 8-3.

Moza allowed a single in the fourth but a double play and strikeout ended the inning. Bama got their third home run of the game in the bottom of the fourth when Evan Sleight drove an opposite field home run over the left field fence. Moza started the 5th inning and faced three batters, allowing two single and a walk to load the bases. Redshirt freshman Tyler Fay came on to replace Moza. A fielders choice ground ball scored one run, a hit batter scored another, and a ground out scored a third. Fay recovered to strike out back to back hitters to end the inning. LeBron double for the Tide in the bottom half but was thrown out at third base on a pickoff play.

In the 6th Fay retired the first two batters before a hit batter, a single, and an error scored a run to cut the lead to 9-7. Junior right hander Coulson Buchanan replaced Fay and got a ground out to end the inning. Hodo blasted the Tide’s fourth home run of the game with two outs in the bottom half to give the Tide some more breathing room at 10-7. Manhattan answered with a run of their own off Buchanan in the 7th on a lead off double and one out single.

The Tide called on All American closer Alton Davis II in the top of the eighth to nail down the victory. Marinelli lined a single off of Davis’ leg to start the inning. The lanky lefty from Birmingham was checked out and remained in the game, ending the threat with a ground out, pop out, and strikeout. Miller led off the bottom of the 8th for Bama with a blast off the score broad in left field for his first home run of his (three game) Alabama career. Davis worked around a one out walk by striking out the final two batters to earn his first save of the season.

Bama hit 14-35 in the game with five walks, one hit batter, eight strikeouts, with six men left on base while hitting one double and five home runs. Miller was 3-5 with three runs, a home run, RBI, and run scored. Hodo got his first hits of the season and finished 3-4 with two runs, two RBI, a home run, and a walk. LeBron was 2-2 with two runs, two RBI, a double, a home run, a walk, and a hit by pitch. The team Captain, Sleight was 2-5 with a home run, run, and RBI. McCants 1-4 game included two RBI, a home run and a walk. Moza was the winning pitcher while Davis earned the save.

The Jaspers hit 10-36 with three walks, three hit batters, 13 strikeouts, and nine men left on base.

Weekend Totals:

Alabama hit 30-94 for a .340 average, walked 15 times, were hit five times, struck out 20 times, while stealing five bases. The Tide had eight double, five home runs, and committed two errors in the series. The Bama pitching staff held Manhattan to a .154 batting average on 13-84 at the plate. The Jaspers walked eight times, got hit four times, struck out 38 times and left nine men on base.

Who Did What?

*TJ McCants 6-12, five runs, three doubles, home run, three stolen bases, two walks, three RBI

*Justin LeBron 4-6, double, home run, three RBI, four walks, one HBP, two runs

*Mac Guscette 3-7, four RBI, two runs, one HBP, two runners caught stealing

*Gage Miller 4-10, five runs, two HBP, home run, two RBI

*Evan Sleight 4-12, three runs, home run, two RBI, one HBP

*Will Hodo 3-11, four runs, three RBI, three walks, stolen base, home run

*Ben Hess W-4 IP, 1 hit, 2 BB, 9 strikeouts, 0 runs

*Riley Quick W- 3 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 5 strikeouts, 0 runs

*Alton Davis II S- 2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 strikeouts, 0 runs

*Hagan Banks 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 5 strikeouts, 0 runs

Synopsis:

Good weekend overall, three wins over a team that the Tide should beat. Manhattan, strangely enough located in The Bronx, was able to practice outside for the first time when they arrived in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night. Winning games you are supposed to win is huge, especially when you play in the loaded SEC, so stacking W’s is a must. With a plethora of new players on the team, having early opportunities to feel out opponents will pay off down the road. With the cold and dreary weather on Friday and Saturday the powerful Tide bats were not able to drive any balls out of the park. On Sunday with the sun out and the wind dying down, Bama was able to take four balls out of the yard and even included a inside the park home run to boot. Vaughn has a deep squad of position players and a talented group of pitchers and a lot of them will be getting opportunities over the first few weeks of the season.

Next Up:

Five games for the Tide next week. Bama hosts Middle Tennessee on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Alabama State on Wednesday also at 4 p.m. Both will be available on SEC Network Plus. Valparaiso comes to town on the weekend with a 4 p.m. Friday game, a 2 p.m. Saturday contest, and a Sunday 1 p.m. first pitch. All three will also be on SEC Network Plus.

