Jumbo Package: What Nick Saban said to the Alabama basketball team ahead of Texas A&M

The No. 9 Alabama gymnastics team travels to Denton, Texas, this week for a President’s Day quad meet at Texas Woman’s University. The Crimson Tide (5-2-1, 2-2-1 SEC) will take on TWU (3-6), No. 16 Arkansas (3-4-1, 2-2-1 SEC) and No. 17 Arizona (5-3). Alabama will look to bounce back after posting their two lowest scores of the season in a pair of conference losses. After starting the season undefeated, the Tide lost back-to-back meets to No. 5 Kentucky (197.6-196.975) and No. 12 Auburn (197.725-197.05).

It will be exclusively streamed on Hudl and will cost you ten bucks to watch. The women’s basketball team pulled one out over Auburn yesterday.

The Tide, down 10 to start the fourth quarter, tied the game up at 57-57 with 3:20 left to play before UA outscored the Tigers 10-4 down the stretch to secure the six-point win. Sarah Ashlee Barker, who surpassed the 1,000-career points mark with her game-high 26 points and seven rebounds, led the fourth quarter comeback, scoring 10 in the final frame. Aaliyah Nye (17) and Jessica Timmons (13) also scored double-figures with Timmons and Barker pacing the Tide with seven rebounds apiece.

SEC play didn’t start off great for the ladies, but they now have 20 wins and have locked up another bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Not to be outdone, the men’s tennis team knocked off 5th ranked USC.

The No. 21 Alabama men’s tennis team (8-4) recorded four-straight wins in singles play to upset the No. 5 Southern California Trojans (4-5) Sunday in a consolation match at the ITA National Indoor Championships. After both teams captured a win in doubles, USC edged the Tide 7-5 in a tiebreaker on court three for the opening point. Alabama responded by winning the next four matches in singles play to clinch the victory. No. 74 Enzo Aguiard secured the equalizing point with a win over No. 96 Lodewijk Weststrate on court two, before No. 53 Filip Planinsek topped No. 38 Peter Makk on court one. No. 115 Matias Ponce De Leon followed with a victory over Oscar Weightman on court three as all three UA players captured their victory in two sets.

Nick and Terry Saban were at the resounding men’s basketball win over Texas A&M after speaking to the team during the week. Coach Nate Oats and some of the players spoke about what he had to say.

After the game, Alabama’s Rylan Griffen, Mark Sears and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. shared some of the things Saban told the team. “He just said, ‘What do you want to do to get where you want to go?’” Griffen said. “When he speaks, you just take everything in. He’s a living legend, so you take in everything he says and apply it to your own personal life.” According to Sears and Wrightsell, Saban talked about “being a beast” and what it takes to win. He also shared with the team a Kobe Bryant story from when the NBA legend spoke to the Alabama football team.

"I was fortunate that I was able to spend 5 football seasons with him here & learned a little bit. Shoot, if he's around here I'm gonna keep picking his brain & see if he can keep talking to our team." - Nate Oats on having Nick Saban speak to the team while he in Tuscaloosa. pic.twitter.com/Id93siT0hA — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) February 18, 2024

Don’t know, Nate. Tough for me to buy that the former commissioner of the N.B.A. copped to a limited knowledge of basketball.

Last, ESPN listed behind a paywall the most important newcomer for each of the top 25.

Top newcomer: WR Ryan Williams (No. 3 recruit in the 2024 class) Williams is the No. 1 receiver in this recruiting cycle and had been committed to Alabama before decommitting once Nick Saban retired. He considered offers from Texas A&M, Texas and LSU, but was willing to give the new Alabama staff a chance. It was a huge recruiting win for new Tide coach Kalen DeBoer, considering how important the passing game is to his offense and the outgoing production Alabama had at the position. Alabama lost Bond, Shazz Preston, Malik Benson and Ja’Corey Brooks to the transfer portal and is losing leading receiver Jermaine Burton to the NFL. Williams has an opportunity to start right away for Alabama and could have a big role in the success of the passing game in DeBoer’s first season. — VanHaaren

I feel pretty good about Alabama’s pass catching options this season. Offensive line and QB play will tell the tale.

