Jumbo Package: Alabama football adds transfers, fills out coaching staff

Happy Tuesday, everyone. We had quite a bit of news come in yesterday. First off, the Gym Tide won their quad meet with the highest score of the season.

The Crimson Tide put up a 197.625 on the road in Denton, Texas to take down Arkansas (197.375), Arizona (196.950) and Texas Woman’s University (195.725) in a quad meet. Alabama slightly trailed Arkansas heading into the final rotation but put on a show on the uneven bars to pull away with the comfortable victory. “That was a really good reset for this team as we head into the second half of the season starting off with a season-high performance,” Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston said after the meet.

Congrats to the ladies. Hopefully they can get some momentum back after a two meet skid.

As expected by pretty much everyone, former Michigan safety Keon Sabb committed to Alabama.

Sabb is listed in the student directory, has enrolled and is on campus already. Sabb started five games this past season at safety for the national champions. He finished the season with 28 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, one touchdown and four pass breakups. His most productive game was against new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer in the national championship when Sabb tallied six tackles and broke up two passes. Sabb saw time in 14 games during the 2023 season. He also appeared in four games as a freshman in 2022.

Sabb will almost assuredly fill the spot vacated by Caleb Downs, which makes this a double whammy for Michigan since Downs is now in Columbus. Nobody is expecting him to be the top ten caliber talent that Downs is, but he brings some experience to the defensive backfield and was quite productive when on the field.

Kalen DeBoer also went back to his Washington well for some tight end depth.

Cuevas officially entered the NCAA transfer portal on Feb. 5, spending two weeks looking for a place to continue his college football career. Alabama will be his third stop after going to Cal Poly, an FCS program, coming out of high school. Washington made a run to a national championship and Cuevas played in all 15 games. He finished with four receptions for 164 yards and one touchdown on the offensive end. DeBoer also deployed Cuevas out there on special teams, finishing with three tackles.

William Inge was expected to join DeBoer’s staff as linebackers coach but nothing had been confirmed. Yesterday it was announced that he had signed with Tennessee, and just a few minutes later news broke that Alabama had hired Christian Robinson for the role.

Before his lone year at Baylor, he served as the linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator at Auburn in 2022. Prior to Auburn, Robinson spent four seasons at Florida coaching linebackers. In his four seasons with the Gators, their linebackers ranked fourth in the nation in sacks behind only Alabama, Clemson and Pitt. During the 2021 season at Florida, the Gators ranked 30th in the nation with 37 sacks. His linebackers shined in 2019 at Florida, as the unit helped the defense rank seventh in the country in scoring defense (15.5 points per game) while allowing just 23 offensive touchdowns. In addition to being one of two FBS teams that season to hold five teams to no offensive touchdowns, the Gators also pitched three shutouts, a first since 1998.

Those who are looking for SEC ties have your man with Robinson.

Last, DeBoer reportedly has filled out his staff by filling the OL and TE coach openings.

Alabama football seems to have found its next offensive line coach in Chris Kapilovic and next tight ends coach in Bryan Ellis. The longtime offensive line coach is set to join Kalen DeBoer’s staff, ESPN reported Monday. Kapilovic had accepted a job at Baylor coaching the offensive line in December, but he won’t coach for the Bears, instead going to Tuscaloosa. He spent the 2020 through 2023 seasons at Michigan State. Meanwhile, Ellis leaves Georgia Southern where he is the offensive coordinator, as 247Sports reported Monday he is expected to be the next Alabama tight ends coach. He has been the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Georgia Southern since 2022.

Don’t know a ton about these guys, but the staff is now filled out. Interestingly, it appears that Jay Nunez will handle special teams duties in an off field role. Several members of the staff have some experience handling those, so one of them will likely be tasked with the playcalling.

Can spring just get here already?

That’s about it for now. Have a great day.

Roll Tide.