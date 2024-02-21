Meet Alabama Football’s 2024 new recruits: The WRs

With new Head Coach Kalen DeBoer and the highly-acclaimed WR coach, JaMarcus Shephard, coming to Tuscaloosa, there is likely no position going to see a bigger boost to their development/stats/NFL prospects than the WR group.

Alabama had monster run of wide receivers from 2018-2021 (five first round draft picks and a 2nd rounder) as well as a line of a 1st-round receiver on every roster from 2008 until that explosion with the 2017 class.

Since then, though?

Jermaine Burton has been a decent enough receiver for the Tide the last two seasons and will probably be a 3rd round pick. Ja’Corey Brooks flamed out. Traeshon Holden still exists somewhere. Agiye Hall and Jahleel Billingsley were disasters and then went to Texas. Isaiah Bond and Amari Niblack had decent-ish production in 2023 and also went to Texas.

Alabama does return Kobe Prentice and Kendrick Law as guys who have been rotational starters the last two seasons, and 2nd year man Jalen Hale showed some real flashes last season as a true freshman. Past that, though, there’s a lot of room for young players to step in and carve out a role for themselves.

And boy did Alabama sign some guys that could do just that.

As always, I will be be using the 247Sports Composite rankings for recruits - however, I will note when a certain service seems to view the player differently than the others. I also will make note of measureables and athletic tests where I can, but Covid killed an already waning amount of public data from Nike’s Opening Combines, so we’re mostly blind there outside of 100m dash numbers from the players who also do track.

Buckle up, this is going to be a long one!

Amari Jefferson

Position: WR

Stars: 4

Hometown: Chattanooga, TN

National Rank: 211

Position Rank: 35

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 200

Jefferson had actually planned on being a baseball player at the collegiate level and committed to the Tennessee Vols all the way back in 2021, after his freshman year of high school. A breakout year in football after that, though, saw him start collecting offers from the likes of Georgia, Florida State, Oklahoma, Miami, Texas A&M, Oregon, Penn State, and Alabama over the next two seasons. He ultimately decided to stick with the football route, and committed to Alabama last summer.

He exploded with 1370 yards and 17 TDs as a junior before following it up with 1401 yards and 20 TDs (and winning Tennessee’s D2-AAA Mr. Football) as a senior.

I’ve seen him listed as big as 6’1” 210, or as small as 5’11.5” 200, so I suppose we’ll see once he enrolls this summer.

Playstyle

To be upfront, I think that Jefferson is likely the most underrated player in this recruiting class for Alabama. He’s built like Amari Cooper and has a similar smooth, powerful athleticism, and he showed significant improvement in his polish and technique at the position between his junior and senior years.

He’s at his best with the ball in his hands. He has an absolutely nasty 45-degree cut at top speed in the open field that leaves safeties grasping for air while he never stops chewing up ground vertically. Defenders usually never touch him as he cuts across their face, but when they do, he’s got the size to break arm tackles and can even throw a stiff arm here and there. He did a lot of damage on screen passes in high school, and that YAC ability will translate to any college scheme.

As a pass catcher, he’s absolutely excellent at deep ball tracking and can even make catches while changing shoulders at the last second. I assume that’s from the baseball background. I also came away impressed with his ability to make strong hands catches on comeback routes to prevent defenders from getting their hands on the ball.

As a route-runner, he was pretty much a screen, go-route, or comeback specialist as a junior, but added a lot of versatility to his game as a senior. He became adept at double-move post-corners down the field and other downfield routes that allowed him to use that full-speed cut that he used so well with the ball in his hands the year before.

We did not see much from him across the middle or in other short yardage types of routes. I’m not sure he has the immediate acceleration/deceleration needed for those that area of the field, and we don’t really know how he’d do holding on to catches in traffic there.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

I don’t really see any WR position that Jefferson can’t play. He already showed he learn a lot in one year and has the innate athleticism and on-ball dominance that I think he can fit in wherever, really. I do think he’s initially suited a little more to be an X receiver so that he can take screens or get downfield without having to deal with man-press coverages or doing all of the work over the middle of a slot guy.

I think Jefferson is a guy who could absolutely compete for a job returning kicks or punts on day 1. He’ll likely need a season or two to really get up to college speed and work his way up the depth chart, but I think he winds up being a multi-year starter for Alabama.

Rico Scott

Position: WR

Stars: 4

Hometown: Harrisburg, PA

National Rank: 302

Position Rank: 48

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 185

Rico Scott had a fairly quiet recruitment - originally picking up offers from mostly smaller schools in the northeast before Texas A&M got on board before his junior season. By the time he concluded a breakout 1184 yard season as a junior, he had picked up offers from schools like Penn State, Michigan, Auburn, and Tennessee. Then he went to Alabama’s junior day and the Tide offered him on the spot (with Georgia somehow knowing to do the same on the same day). He committed to the Tide before his senior year, and we never heard another word.

Scott followed it up with an even more impressive 1353 yards and 23 TDs his senior season.

He’s also been clocked running an impressive 4.43s forty yard dash after his sophomore season of high school, and was a potential low-star recruit in basketball as well.

Playstyle

Scott is one of the more polished route-runners straight out of high school that you’ll see in any given year. He’s pretty much a dedicated slot receiver who excels at releasing from the line of scrimmage and getting open quickly. On crossing routes, he has a good feel for changing his speed timing to hit holes just right in zones. While in most any man coverages, he tends to do a great job of shaking his man and giving his QB plenty of space to give him an easy catch.

I didn’t see too much of Scott having to make tough catches in traffic, but he did routinely display good field awareness and footwork to pull in catches near the sidelines and keep his feet inbounds.

After the catch, he’s got good acceleration and speed to get upfield quickly, but isn’t going to be a guy that routinely forces missed tackles.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

I’m not totally versed on Kalen DeBoer’s scheme yet to know how a slot/possession guy like Scott will be used, but a guy that can get open quickly and routinely make those chain-moving catches will always have a role in any offense, even if he’s not a feature player.

I don’t think we’ll see Scott much his first few years, but I could see him becoming a key WR3 in his upperclassman years.

Aeryn (Bubba) Hampton

Position: ATH

Stars: 4

Hometown: Daingerfield, TX

National Rank: 226

Position Rank: 9

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 175

Bubba Hampton is one interesting character. A 4-year starter, he was once ranked as high as 69 overall in his class but just steadily fell down the rankings after his junior season all the way through the end of his senior year.

He committed to Baylor way back during his sophomore season before changing to Texas a couple of months later. He decommitted a year later and picked up offers from all over the country (Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon) during his junior offseason. He committed to Texas again over Alabama last summer, then flipped to the Tide on National Signing Day in December.

The mercurial and diminutive could very well wind up playing cornerback, but is initially aiming to play WR for the Tide.

I’m copying a quote from Nick Saban and some stats from Rivals here:

“Bubba’s kind of a dog, man,” Saban said. “He’s one of those guys that’s a great competitor, makes a lot of plays whatever he plays on offense, wherever he plays on the field. He doesn’t come off the field very often.” Hampton played on both sides of the ball for Texas 3A Daingerfield High School. He’s rated as the No. 5 athlete and No. 154 overall player in the 2024 class. Hampton backed up that ranking during a productive senior season this year, hauling in 37 catches for 841 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 299 yards and three more scores. Defensively, he tallied 93 tackles and a pair of interceptions.

This was after a 1200 yard receiving season as a junior.

Playstyle

I honestly have no idea what to think about this guy. He’s an unconventional and undersized playmaker who could be a fan-favorite highlight reel for years to come, or an absolute disaster once he gets above his 3A level of high school football.

As a wide receiver, he didn’t do too much outside of screens and deep balls. On the screens, he’s lightning quick in short area bursts and nearly impossible for the first player or two to tackle. His lack of long strides keeps him from being able to pull away, but man is he slippery. And it’s a weird kind of slippery, too. Not just jukes or typical broken tackles, but it’s always something like him getting slung around, spinning twice, catching himself with his free hand, reversing field, cutting behind a couple of blockers, and then somehow getting 50 yards.

His other play of choice, the go-ball, was also a unique experience. Hampton would usually blow by his defender, only to have to figure out how to bring in some of the most wounded duck throws I’ve ever seen. He’d get them, too. Whether that mean falling backwards while running forward like he got clotheslined by a ghost, jumping over three defenders only to catch the ball with his gut, or diving between defenders as they tripped over each other to somehow come up with the ball and walk away for a touchdown that generally should have never happened.

As a defender, he thinks he’s a 220-pound safety and tries to murder ever ball carrier and loves blitzing on edge rushes.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

I don’t know what a coach is supposed to do with a guy like Hampton. I think you have to try to find a way to get him the ball (or let him chase a ball), but it could be a risky thing. Even the usual safe ways to get a WR the ball (screen passes, jet sweeps) could wind up being 50-yard TDs or 10 yard losses with him.

If anything, I think you have to give him a shot early to win the punt return job. That level of creativity feels like it’s tailor-made for returning punts. And honestly, the dude kind of reminds me of a skinnier Javier Arenas. Who knows, maybe he’ll wind up on defense too?

Ryan Williams

Position: WR

Stars: 5

Hometown: Saraland, AL

National Rank: 4

Position Rank: 3

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 165

How much introduction does this guy really need? He’s the highest rated Alabama WR since Julio Jones, the 8th highest-ranked Tide recruit in the Nick Saban (and Kalen DeBoer) era, the only person to ever win Alabama’s Mr. Football two years in a row, racking up over 4000 yards and 70 TDs in those two years, getting the “Five star plus” rating from On3, and put up 350 yards and 3 TDs in a State Championship game. Oh, and did I mention this was his sophomore and junior seasons? Williams is graduating high school early with a 4.0 GPA and is skipping his senior year to come to Alabama as a 17-year old.

While we’re at it, he ran an absolutely blistering 10.49s 100m dash, a 4.41s forty yard dash, and a (unverified) 42” vertical jump. Again.... As a 16-year old. Just imagine once he gets into Alabama’s strength and conditioning.

Williams was pretty much THE target of all Alabama fans for two months when he reclassified from 2025 but didn’t sign in the early signing period, then decommitted from the Tide when Nick Saban retired.

After taking his time to meet the new coaches, Williams would up cancelling his visits to other schools and signed with Alabama a few days early.

Playstyle

Ryan Williams has the kind of effortless speed that puts him on a different playing dimension than everyone else on the field. Whatever angles or cushion that defenders think they have on him will evaporate in a matter of steps. That kind of speed, first and foremost, defines his game. Throw him a screen and it turns into a footrace to the endzone. Or let him footrace the defender first and throw it deep - he’ll have a 10-yard lead by the time the ball comes down.

More than just that speed, though, is the natural balance and body control that he has with it. Williams can hit a full stop with almost no warning, pull off full lateral hop-jukes, and accelerate away from a dead stop before another defender gains any ground on him. It’s like watching some of the best high school ballers in Alabama playing in slow-motion.

Williams displayed incredible ability to track deep balls and make tough over-the-shoulder catches, and he made his fair share jump ball wins on endzone fades or on poorly thrown deep shots to centerfield.

With all of that, he’s also still extremely unpolished with route-running - his entire route tree was go-balls, posts, drags, and screens. He’ll need some coaching to learn it, but combining that level of sheer athletic dominance to even incremental improvements in technique will have him rocketing up in terms of ability over the first few years of his career.

He’s also an extremely dangerous punt and kick return player. Even a sliver of a seam turns into a touchdown for him, and he showed an impressive ability to field punts off of funky bounces and rugby punts.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

Williams is extremely young, not enrolling until summer, way too skinny, and unpolished in his route running. And yet, I fully expect him to get on the field early and often for Alabama. I don’t expect him to be the immediate #1 receiver or even a starter in game 1, but he’s going to rotate in, he’s going to make plays, and he’s going to carve out more and more of a role as the year goes on.

Germie Bernard

Position: WR

Stars: 4

Hometown: Henderson, NV

Class: Junior

National Rank: 239 (HS)

Position Rank: 38 (HS)

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 203

Germie Bernard has lived a lot of life in the past two seasons. He originally signed with Michigan State and played sparingly as a freshman, though he definitely flashed his athleticism a few times, then transferred to Washington after one season. Bernard was technically WR#4 for the Huskies, but still pulled in 34 catches for 419 yards and a couple of TDs - plus was a go-to guy on jet sweep plays, getting another 13 carries.

Bernard decided to follow coach DeBoer to Alabama, and so is going to be on his 3rd school in 3 years.

He was the Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior. He was known as a ridiculously strong and athletic wide receiver who also played some running back.

Which is why UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Monday he was “wildly disappointed” when Bernard exited for Michigan State; and why co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell calls the ascending sophomore UW’s “H-backer,” a hybrid between an H-wide receiver and a linebacker. “I remember this summer coach Morrell calling me and saying, ‘Hey Shephard, the receivers were lifting and I think you had a linebacker in your group,’” UW associate head coach and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard recalled last week. “He was talking about Germie Bernard, because he was brutally beating up our weights. That stuff is going to bode well for the kid, because he’s going to be able to break tackles, be physical.”

Bernard was expected to be WR1 for the Huskies this year, and as such is likely to be viewed as a favorite to be a starter for Alabama this year.

Playstyle

Washington used Bernard similarly to what Alabama wanted to do with Kendrick Law last year: he was a jet sweep specialist that also worked downfield as a wide receiver. Bernard is a powerfully explosive athlete who can break tackles almost at will and turn any play into nice gain of yards. In particular, the Huskies loved him on goalline plays as a jet sweep or flat motion guy who could stretch the defense a little and then power his way into the endzone against smaller DBs if needed.

In high school, Bernard was also something of a jump ball specialist to go along with his rushing ability. While that hasn’t totally showed up yet in college, he made a couple of impressive grabs down the field on jump balls with defenders all over him last season.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

It’ll be interesting to see how this goes between Bernard and Law. The two have similar skillsets and body types. Law is probably a little faster and a more accomplished blocker, but Bernard has more overall production and a little more polished as a catcher.

However it shakes out, I expect Bernard will play a significant role in the passing game for Alabama this year. I don’t think he’ll be the WR1, but he’ll be a constant part of the offense all season and make his fair share of plays.