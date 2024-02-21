‘Bama Baseball Blanks Blue Raiders To Remain Undefeated

The 17th ranked Crimson Tide baseball team improved to 4-0 on Tuesday night by defeating the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders 6-1 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The Tide used strong pitching and the long ball to put away the pesky visitors. Bama received some devastating news yesterday when it was learned that sophomore pitcher Riley Quick tore his UCL and underwent Tommy John surgery on Tuesday afternoon.

Senior left hander Greg Farone, a Louisville transfer, started on the mound for the Tide, but was held to 34 pitches as he is the most likely candidate to fill Quick’s weekend rotation spot. Farone was on point, striking out four batters in his first two innings. A single and a walk put him in trouble with two outs in the third before he was relieved by senior right hander Zane Probst. Probst walked the first man he faced to load the bases before getting a come backer to the mound to end the threat.

The Tide was held to just two singles over the first two innings with five strikeouts before denting the scoreboard in the third. Bryce Eblin led off the frame with a walk and stolen base before TJ McCants blasted a one out home run into the right field plaza for the 2-0 lead. Probst allowed back to back singles to open the fourth inning, but a double play started by third baseman Gage Miller mitigated some of the danger. Trace Phillips followed with an RBI single, but was cut down trying to steal by Bama catcher Mac Guscette, one of three runners nailed attempting to pilfer a bag by the strong armed backstop.

Austin Morris took over on the mound for the Tide in the fifth, and the redshirt freshman was dominate over his three innings, allowing only one single with no walks and four strikeouts. In the bottom of the 5th Bama added an insurance run when Eblin led off with a triple and scored on a ground out by McCants. Ian Petrutz tripled off the left field wall, but was stranded to end the inning. The Raiders gifted the Tide another run in the 7th on two errors and a hit batter. With a 4-1 lead coach Rob Vaughn turned to Braylon Myers to shut the door on MTSU.

Myers had a perfect 8th inning with two strikeouts looking. The Tide offense added long balls by Eblin and Gage Miller in the bottom half to salt the game away. Myers allowed a harmless two out single in the bottom of the ninth and induced a game ending fly ball to left field to secure the victory.

Alabama hit 7-32 in the game, drew five walks, had two triples, three home runs, two hit batters, a stolen base and left nine men on base. Eblin was 2-3 with a walk, a triple, home run, stolen base, three runs scored and one driven in. McCants was 1-4 with three driven in and his second home run of the young season. Miller was 1-4 with the one being his second home run of the year. Petrutz was 2-5 with a triple and run scored. Morris earned his first career victory and Myers got his first save of the year.

Middle Tennessee hit 6-29 with two walks, 12 strikeouts, left three on base, and stole one base, while having three men thrown out. Gabe Jennings and Bryce Smylar had two safeties each for the Blue Raiders.

Despite the bad new of Quick’s injury the team was focused enough to pull out a win over pretty decent team. With Ben Hess, Quick, and Aidan Moza as weekend starters the Tide had one of the best rotations in the SEC if not the nation. The loss of Quick is a major blow and some guys are going to have to step up. Farone is the most likely to fill the rotation spot. Tonight the offense was baffled in the game by some soft tossing lefties. Despite only getting seven hits, five of them went for extra bases with two triples and three home runs, the Tide was able to score six runs. In the teams four games Bama is outscoring their opponents 36-9 and have hit eight home runs, while allowing none.

The Crimson Tide takes to the diamond again tomorrow in a 4 p.m. game with the Alabama State Hornets. ASU is 2-2 on the season after splitting a four game series with Valparaiso. Valparaiso will be the Tide’s opponent this weekend. The Alabama State game will be available on SEC Network Plus.

