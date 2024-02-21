Happy Gump Day: Tide bonds with new staff, teammates over 2023’s bitter ending for both

This article from 247 is ostensibly praising incoming wunderkind Ryan Williams’ talent level, but honestly, the maturity stuff — and his buy-in — were far more impressive to me.

“It’s definitely one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life,” Williams said last month. “Coach DeBoer, he believes in me. I believe in this new system and I know the Tide will continue to do what it does.” DeBoer loves all of Williams’ physical tools — his speed, his spatial awareness, his playmaking ability, on and on — but what impressed him the most was his football IQ. “When you talk to him, he reiterates what he hears,” DeBoer continued in his radio interview on Tuesday. “It’s amazing to me how much he processes and can articulate back to you what was all said. I’m just super excited to coach him up. “He’s a guy who is seeking this growth mindset, and is just going to take it all in every moment possible. He and (receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard), they’ve already formed a pretty good tag team as far as their relationship. It’s only onward and upward from here.”

Williams has the potential to be a generational talent at the wideout spot, and was certainly one of the most coveted (and most compensated) players in the country this signing class. To hear this kind of maturity is refreshing. The Tide needs some leadership outside.

Praise be unto Julio.

CKDB had more to say about other incoming Tide commitments too. Here he is on EDGE Noah Carter:

DeBoer was also asked about Noah Carter, who joins the Crimson Tide as an edge-rusher. Carter had originally signed with Washington before DeBoer’s departure, and followed his coach to Tuscaloosa. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Carter was a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite. “Dynamic in different ways,” DeBoer said .”I think he can play on the line of scrimmage. I think he can actually play off the line of scrimmage in different ways in our defense. Just the constant pressure that he can put on a pass rush. He’ll grow into his frame, which I think is a great frame. You watch his highlight film and the way he’s comfortable in space, just a very, very confidence football player.”

“Grow into his frame” indicates he needs some time at the Old Country Buffet — Pac 12 Big ain’t SEC big. I would expect him to redshirt at his tweener size, and then be worked into the rotation in 2025.

It’s not really talked about much, but in terms of his skills, I think Carter has some potential to both come off the edge and, importantly, peel away into coverage. Alabama has had some great pass rushers at that spot, but their coverage skills have been hit or miss.

We’ll have more on this one later today, but the Tide are facing a huge game tonight in Coleman Coliseum, as No. 13 Alabama hosts No. 24 Florida: Yet another tough game against a big physical team, in what is a brutal death march through the back half of SEC play.

This is going to be a challenge to ‘Bama in particular, as Florida plays two bigs; they live and die from the rim. Alabama had trouble with a similar squad earlier this season, as Clemson was able to name their score inside the paint:

“We’ve got to turn them over more, so there’s less shots to get rebounds. We didn’t do a great job against A&M with that,” Oats said. “We need to keep them off the glass. We didn’t do a good job of that – they had 26 O boards. But we also said when they do get a rebound, they don’t get points for it. We’ve still got to get stops. “To give up 26 O boards and to only get out-scored by five, I think, on second-chance points was not bad. So I did think we did a decent job still getting stops. (Andersson) Garcia has eight offensive rebounds and only scores three points total. We did a decent job continuing to play, guard, not being deflated when you give up an O board. We’re going to have to do that.” Oats continued, “Now, hopefully, the 26 O boards we gave up against A&M get significantly reduced and hopefully the turnovers, we can turn up. But (Zyon) Pullin, their point guard, is No. 2 in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio. He doesn’t turn the ball over very much. “It’s not like this is a team that comes in turning it over a lot. But if we could turn our pressure up with our guard guarding one of their bigs, hopefully, we can pressure a little bit more. We’ve got to do a better job with that.”

The Alabama football coaching staff, at least offensively, sometimes resembles the ‘Bama basketball program: There are five mostly-positionless guys.

And, I really don’t think a single play call is going to reach the field that has not been filtered through or expressly called by KDB: it’s his baby, and he impart a certain corporate-speak that mirrors Nick Saban’s involvement with the defense.

Despite some shuffling with his offensive coaching staff, Kalen DeBoer plans to stay heavily involved in Alabama’s offense as the Crimson Tide prepare for spring practices. “Our offense and the system has been built up over many years,” DeBoer said Tuesday morning on the Mac and Cube Show on WJOX. He added: “I’m in and around it. I always know what’s going on … I’m certainly involved and have a deep passion for making sure what’s happening on the football field.”

Translation: I’m going to be on their ass like white on rice.

And why did we say it was positionless? Yesterday, KDB made a few hires official, and is slapping “slash” on practically everyone’s title:

Alabama football continued to make already-known coaching hires official on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide officialized the promotions of Nick Sheridan and JaMarcus Shephard, both of whom picked up new titles after the defection of former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks. Sheridan, who had followed DeBoer from Washington as tight ends coach, is now the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Shephard maintained his role as wide receivers coach and picked up assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator titles. “Nick and JaMarcus are both fantastic coaches, and we are excited to have them join us at Alabama,” DeBoer said in a news release from UA athletics. “They have experience in our offense, and they know what we are trying to accomplish on that side of the football. They both bring passion and enthusiasm to their work and have proven to be excellent teachers and recruiters at every stop of their careers.”

I refer you to the immediately preceding story: I don’t think anyone but KDB is going to be calling plays (de facto or otherwise) this season. Much like Lane Kiffin hires offensive coordinators, there’s not a single snap that doesn’t run through him or he does not call first.

This is a cool story about how a new staff has bonded with old players, as well as is integrating transfers from Washington. The defining moment for both? Coming up short.

“I think one of the connecting points was kind of going back to just falling short here this last season, whether it be myself and a couple of our staff members that came from Washington, or the team here,” DeBoer said. “We kind of finished the season with an empty pit in our stomach and that’s been something that’s really kind of united.” DeBoer praised how his players have handled all the change so far. “Yesterday just being in the indoor and going through our fourth quarter workout, it was electric,” DeBoer said. “It has made this culture what it is and gotten it to this point. They’ve got a little chip on their shoulder, I think. There’s a little bit of noise here and there that they might hear, and we’re going to use that to our advantage just to help us be motivated, go to another level.”

If you want to hear / read everything KDB said on the Cole Cubelic show yesterday, we got your back.

Click below.

In a bit of a milestone: An Alabama head football coach made his first-ever post on social media yesterday...truly, a new era is upon us.

Alabama Softball’s taffy-soft non-conference cakewalk continues today, as the No. 10 Crimson Tide face the in-state UNA lions. I don’t expect anyone anticipates a serious contest between these two, so there’s not really a preview for it. Though, if you want to read some ‘Bama tidbits, here ya’ go:

And, as a heads up, RPI will start being released on March 13th.

This was expected news, but I don’t think anyone anticipated the alacrity or unanimity with which it was passed: yesterday, the CFP steering committee (composed of conference heads), swiftly in a 12-0 vote decided to move to the 5+7 Playoff format for the remaining two years of its contract. Important, because it’s rare to find them agree on anything, much less with urgency.

What could be the deciding factor in this? It’s negotiation time for the new media rights deal, that’s why.

The College Football Playoff on Tuesday checked off one important box on its to-do list by formally approving the structure for the expanded 12-team tournament for the next two seasons.

Now comes the hard part — beginning with a 10-hour scheduled meeting Wednesday in Dallas — as stakeholders roll up their sleeves and engage in the heavy lifting on more contentious issues.

The stage is set for a potentially pivotal and dramatic day that will reveal just how unified the College Football Playoff’s Management Committee members — 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick — are amid a time of unprecedented industry disruption and heightened urgency surrounding moving toward ratifying a lucrative media rights deal with ESPN.

No word on how the money is going to be divvied up, but one very seriously doubts the MAC is going to get the same draw as the Big 10. Besides, there’s no honor among thieves.

And, finally, Nick Saban may be retired, but he’s hardly staying out of the limelight. Besides taking an on-air job with ESPN — and finally giving those goombahs some knowledgeable football takes — he’s hardly shied away from camera. Yesterday, he spoke for 20 minutes, and this part was kind of sad to me:

“I think that’s been the biggest thing,” Saban said. “The relationships that you have with the people you work with every day, the players you have relationships with trying to inspire and help them. That’s probably the thing I miss the most.” Probably the shortest answer of his eight-plus minutes at the podium. It’s worth trying to view this whole new world through Saban’s perspective now. After 17 years of being the pack leader, he has to flip a switch that never previously existed. Now in a loosely defined consulting role with the Alabama football program, he’s aiming to be helpful while not turning into a helicopter parent to the empire he rebuilt. Asked about the job DeBoer’s done since being hired from Washington two days after Saban’s exit, he touched on that balancing act. “I really haven’t been around. I really try to stay arm’s length,” Saban said. “I don’t want anyone to think I’m looking over their shoulder. I think he’s hired a good staff and I think he’s a good man. I think he’s a good coach and I think he’ll do a really good job.”

Nick Saban always wore his heart on his sleeve. And he loved the mentorship aspect of coaching, and forging bonds with kids that he would help become men. You know he misses it even more than he’s admitting, too.

Don’t know if you caught that praise of KDB as “a good man” too, but that’s important. There are a lot of good, even great coaches in college football. Good guys are a bit harder to find.

Alrighty. That’s it for now. We have some Meet the New Guys coming up in a bit, and later today, we’ll break down the Gators / Tide hoops contest.

Have a great one. Roll Tide.