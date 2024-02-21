Bama Basketball Breakdown: #24 Florida

Just three weeks of regular season play remain for the 13th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (18-7, 10-2; NET: 5; Kenpom: 6) as March - the most wonderful time of the year - draws ever closer. After the Tide routed yet another conference opponent at home this past Saturday, an upset loss on the other side of the state made it clear that the regular season SEC crown is basically Alabama’s to lose at this point. Obviously, Tennessee is still a major factor in this, and they will have a shot at the Tide in Tuscaloosa next Saturday in what may just end up being a defacto regular season championship game, but the Tide is in complete control of its destiny at this point.

That doesn’t mean that it will be easy though. The Tide’s win over A&M this past weekend was the first of six straight matchups with projected NCAA Tournament teams - a treacherous test that will ensure that Nate Oats’ group truly earns that regular season title. Next up on the docket is a meeting with arguably the hottest team in the SEC - the 24th-ranked Florida Gators (18-7, 9-4 SEC, NET: 29; Kenpom: 27). Todd Golden’s team has won seven of its last eight games, with the one loss coming by a single point in College Station a couple of weeks ago. In the past month, Florida has been the 8th-best team in the country, according to Bart Torvik.

Second year coach Todd Golden is a Bruce Pearl disciple who coached as an assistant at Auburn from 2014-2016, but his team this year plays more like an Oats-coached one. The Gators are 10th in Offensive Efficiency and 36th in Adjusted Tempo. They don’t take threes at the rate Alabama does, but the flow of the offense is very similar. One thing they do have is size and depth in the frontcourt, which Alabama obviously lacks. So, this should be a really interesting matchup between the two hottest teams in the conference.

The Roster

Starting Five

Zyon Pullin: G, 6-4, 15.5 PPG, 4.9 APG, 4.0 RPG

Walter Clayton: G, 6-2, 16.4 PPG, 2.6 APG, 3.6 RPG

Will Richard: G, 6-5, 11.1 PPG, 1.4 APG, 3.9 RPG

Tyrese Samuel: F, 6-10, 12.9 PPG, 1.7 APG, 7.9 RPG

Micah Handlogten: C, 7-1, 6.5 PPG, 0.7 APG, 7.3 RPG

Off the Bench

Riley Kugel: G, 6-5, 10.5 PPG, 1.7 APG, 3.8 RPG

Denzel Aberdeen: G, 6-5, 2.9 PPG, 0.8 APG, 1.0 RPG

Thomas Haugh: F, 6-9, 3.8 PPG, 0.6 APG, 3.8 RPG

Alex Condon: F, 6-11, 7.5 PPG, 1.2 APG, 6.6 RPG

Florida has five players who average double-figures in scoring, four of which make-up their backcourt. Zyon Pullin has been the Gators best player. The UC-Riverside grad transfer has made the most out of his one season playing high-major ball, as he’s done a bit of everything for Florida offensively (43.9%/40.0%/85.2%; 25.2% AST%). Stopping him in transition will be a top priority for the Tide tonight. Walter Clayton is another first-year transfer, formerly of Rick Pitino’s Iona teams that Alabama got to know quite well. Clayton’s a streaky shooter (43.8%/35.8%/82.4%) whose play probably has the highest correlation of whether or not the Gators win - when he’s on, good luck, but if he is off, they struggle.

Joining those two transfers at the guard spot is a pair of Florida “lifers” - Will Richard and Riley Kugel. The funny thing about them is that they are basically the same player - both are big, athletic guards who, like Clayton, are streaky scorers (Richard: 39.7%/32.9%/76.8%; Kugel: 38.3%/32.0%/65.5%). Their assist and rebound rates are nearly identical (and mediocre) as well. But they provide really solid depth and production to supplement Pullin and Clayton.

In the frontcourt, Florida has a bunch of big white guys and Tyrese Samuel, another grad transfer - this time by way of Seton Hall. Seriously, it’s nearly impossible to tell which of Handlogten, Hough, or Condon is on the court at times. All three of them are average defenders who can rebound really well (Handlogten: 18.9% REB%; Hough: 14.5%; Condon: 16.8%) and are lethal in the screen game, which Golden utilizes heavily with PnRs and backdoor cuts. Samuel is a similarly strong rebounder (14.9% REB%) and the most versatile defender.

Three Keys to Victory

Hold up on the Defensive Glass. The funny thing about playing A&M and Florida back-to-back is that they are quite literally the best two offensive rebounding teams in the entire country. The biggest difference is that where A&M uses brute force to corral rebounds, Florida simply has much bigger guys than their opponents and uses that size to secure second chance points at an elite rate (40.2% OREB%). The fellas got their butts kicked on the glass by A&M, who collected an insane 26 offensive rebounds on their way to a +11 day on the boards against the Tide. Fortunately, Alabama more than made up for it in just about every other facet of the game this past weekend, but I wouldn’t recommend giving up more offensive rebounds than you get defensive rebounds again tonight, because Florida can actually score. Be Aggressive on Screen Action. Florida is at its best when they get their bigs rolling towards the basket with separation. They screened Auburn and Kentucky to death with their bigs, which then led to kick-outs for open threes for their guards. Simply put, Alabama doesn’t have the guys in the post to hang with the sheer size and depth Florida has at the position. So, the Tide will have to find other ways to disrupt the Gator offense - hard hedges on PnRs, doubles in the post, aggressive help on dribble-penetration, etc. Florida is not a good free throw shooting team (69.3%), so don’t be afraid to send them to the line. This could be a Nick Pringle foul-per-minute masterclass. The Three-Ball. Florida doesn’t take a ton of three-pointers (252nd in the country in 3P:FG ratio), but when they are making them, the Gators are nearly impossible to stop. If Clayton, Richard, and Kugel are getting good looks from the perimeter and making them count, this game could be first to 100. Because on the other side, Alabama’s shooters should be getting up shots from downtown all night. For all of their offensive prowess, the Gators are straight-up not good on the defensive end of the court. They don’t force any turnovers (310th in Opponent TO%), they foul a lot, and they give up a ton of open three point looks. Pretty much a disastrous recipe when playing the Tide this year, especially in Tuscaloosa.

After playing a number of slow, physical teams lately, Alabama is about to have a pair of frenetic shootouts this week with Florida and Kentucky. All three of these teams seem to be peaking at the right time, too. So, this should be a fun and competitive week for the Tide. Honestly, if Alabama can split these two games, that would be a strong showing. A sweep would be incredibly impressive. Either way, things are getting real as we approach the final week of February - can the Tide close out the season strong?

The game will tip-off at 6:00 PM CST and will be televised on ESPN2. Alabama is favored by 8.5.