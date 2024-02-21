The Crimson Tide (11-0) had one midweek home game and then head to the “The Magic City” for the Green & Gold Classic tournament hosted by UAB.

Wednesday: ALABAMA 9, NORTH ALABAMA 1 (6 Innings)

Abby Duchscherer and former UNA player Emma Broadfoot both went yard.

Larissa Preuitt singled in two in the sixth and Kali Heivilin’s RBI single triggered the mercy rule.

Jaala Torrence gave up two hits (to the same UNA batter) and one earned while whiffing six Lions (or is it Lionesses?) over 6.0 innings.

Leadoff hitter Jenna Johnson was the only Tide batter to not collect a hit.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Feb 23 at UAB 4:45 p.m. CT (Birmingham, AL)

Friday, Feb 23 vs. Western Carolina 7 p.m. CT (Birmingham, AL)

Saturday, Feb 24 vs. Bradley 4:45 p.m. CT (Birmingham, AL)

Saturday, Feb 24 vs. UNA 7 p.m. CT (Birmingham, AL)

Sunday, Feb 25 at UAB 12 p.m. CT (Birmingham, AL)

