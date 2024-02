Alabama takes on a tough and surging Florida Gators squad tonight at Coleman Coliseum, and we got late word that the Tide will be without sharpshooter Latrell Wrightsell, who is out with a head injury. Fortunately this is a deep squad, but he will be missed.

WHAT: Florida at Alabama

WHERE: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

WHEN: 6:00pm CT

TV: ESPN2

Roll Tide!