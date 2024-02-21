Victory Thread: Alabama 98, Florida 93 (OT)

Alabama and Florida got together for a key SEC matchup tonight, and the action on the floor did not disappoint.

The first half was an ugly affair from a shooting standpoint, as Alabama went into the break having made only two of 18 attempts from three. Fortunately, the Tide had better luck driving the basketball, and that kept the game close. Florida moved the ball exceptionally well and had a solid half shooting it to carry a 41-37 advantage into halftime.

The Tide came out of the locker room and immediately tied it up, but Florida got off to a blazing hot start and pushed the lead back out to seven in short order. Alabama seemed to give up on the three altogether early in the half and that created a few ugly looks trying to force the ball into the lane, but there was some continued success mixed in as well.

To Alabama’s credit, they kept battling. A 6-0 mini run consisting of three consecutive layups drew the Tide within 1 as Florida called timeout with 13:31 to play. Out of the timeout, the Gators hit Alabama with a beautiful backdoor cut for a three point play to start yet another small rally from Florida. The Gators led by nine points with 11 minutes to play, and things were looking somewhat bleak.

Sam Walters managed to make a couple of consecutive three pointers to draw the Tide closer, but Florida just kept coming at them on offense. Alabama’s shortcomings on the defensive interior can make digging out of a hole difficult, and every time they looked to be putting a run together, Florida would get an easy look at the hoop.

The Tide still wouldn’t quit, however, and finally managed a 10-1 run with a couple of threes mixed in to tie the game at 77 with four minutes to play. It stayed tight from that point right down to the wire, as neither defense put up much resistance. Alabama finally managed to get a stop after surrendering an offensive rebound, with 14.8 seconds left and the game tied at 85. A Mark Sears drive was denied at the rim, and Alabama was headed for its first overtime tilt of the season. The Tide didn’t shoot a ton of threes in the second half, but made five of their six attempts.

The Tide started overtime with a 7-0 run to seemingly seize control of things. Florida had one more run in them to cut it to one with 35 seconds left, but the Tide held on. This team showed a ton of heart tonight. It’s easy to let poor shooting spill over into other areas, and Alabama had several chances to pack it in. Give Florida a ton of credit as well, they gave the current leader in the SEC race all they could handle on the road.

This was exhausting, but fun. Alabama is now 11-2 in SEC play.

Roll Tide.