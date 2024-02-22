Jumbo Package: Alabama Football hires an analytics specialist for strength and conditioning

Related Tide replacing longtime radio announcer Gold

The school announced Wednesday that Chris Stewart will replace Gold, 70, starting with the spring football game. Gold has been the voice of Alabama football for 35 years, calling seven national championship games, 11 Southeastern Conference championships and 35 bowl games. Gold told AL.com that he does not plan to retire. “Well, the university has chosen not to bring me back,” Gold said. “This is not, with a capital N-O-T, not at all health-related. I am very healthy. Everything is wonderful. I am healthy as a horse.”

To be frank, I think Chris Stewart has become a better announcer than Gold over the last few years, and I think it was time. I think Alabama had already planned for that a couple of seasons ago expecting Gold to retire, and was now caught between a rock and a hard place with him coming back and trying to continue his job.

I don’t blame Alabama, I don’t blame Stewart, and I don’t blame Gold. It’s just one of those situations where there is no way to make everyone happy.

The latest came when Michigan football star cornerback Will Johnson, a legacy player in Ann Arbor whose father Deon was a star defensive back for the Wolverines, posted an eyeball emoji on social media when Keon Sabb transferred to Alabama. He tagged Sabb and cornerback Domani Jackson, who also transferred, but from USC. In the increasingly fickle and ever-changing world of college football, that’s enough to raise some eyebrows on its own, even if it’s a meaningless gesture. But Crimson Tide fans started speculating on the internet that Johnson would soon be Tuscaloosa-bound. Not so fast, The Wolverine’s EJ Holland says. Holland posted on ‘The Fort’ (subscription required) and subsequently posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Johnson family reached out to him, denouncing the rumors as ‘all cap’ — modern slang for saying it’s not happening.

Man I am sure enjoying watching another program have to be the one going though this after we had to deal with it all through January.

Do I actually think Alabama is getting a star cornerback from Michigan? Nah, probably not. But it sure is fun watching them squirm.

Next, while I’m not sure FootballScoop’s headline of calling this a “major” addition is quite the right wording, this is definitely an interesting hire

Zach Mathers, most recently Samford’s assistant athletics director for sports performance and a key cog on Chris Hatcher’s Bulldogs staff, has accepted a role in the strength and conditioning/sports performance department at Alabama, sources told FootballScoop Wednesday afternoon. Mathers has been heralded nationwide for his cutting-edge work in implementing information gleaned from data into tangible results. In addition to his direct work with the Samford football program, Mathers also was in charge of what the university dubbed ‘Project SAMson.’ The methodology for that program was to implement results from the data testing across all intercollegiate sports at Samford and not just the Bulldogs football team. Mathers’s work has been featured nationally in Sports Business Journal and Samford also previously touted his role in the unprecedented approach.

Alabama lost Matt Rhea to the NFL after he came to the Tide with David Ballou as part of a S&C duo, and this Zach Mathers guy looks to be the replacement as the high-tech analytics guy in the conditioning program.

May the ACLs be strong and the 4th quarters

“I’m not really looking for a job, but I do know I’d like to impact college football the best way I can, whether it’s being a spokesperson or anything else,” Saban said. “Listen, I’m for the players. It’s not that I’m not for the players. I want to see the players have a great quality of life and be able to create value for themselves. But we’ve gone to nobody talking about education, nobody talking about creating value for their future, to talking only about how much money can I make while I’m in college. “I think the consequence of this could come down the road when some of these guys get 28 and 29 years old that maybe they didn’t prepare themselves for when they can’t play football anymore, which is what you should do when you go to college.” As much as anything, Saban said, he wants to see some sensible dialogue about how to help college football start moving in the direction of solutions before the current model completely implodes, and he doesn’t want the situation to get to a point where schools have to start cutting other sports.

As he moves into a media role, all of the college football world will be hanging on to Saban’s every word. Now that he’s not the Alabama head coach, he won’t have to deal with bad faith arguments from people saying he’s only looking out for himself, and it should only make his arguments and reasons even stronger.

Finally, here’s a Tuscaloosa News recap of Alabama’s hoops game last night.

Anyone who didn’t see Alabama basketball’s home win over Florida on Wednesday night, but caught the final score crawling across the bottom of a bar room flatscreen − Alabama 98, Florida 93 − surely presumed another fireworks show from one of college basketball’s most explosive offenses. Another barrage of 3-pointers from a red-hot shooting team, led by the SEC’s leading scorer, point guard Mark Sears, right? It was anything but. But in holding off the Gators in overtime to maintain a slim lead at the top of the SEC standings, Alabama showed it can win on a night when its 3-pointers find a lid on the basket for most of the way. And that’s exactly what will be required when that same lid inevitably shows up again in the postseason, because the occasional cold shooting nights befalls even the best shooting teams.

It was a great win for Alabama as the Tide continues to just play great team basketball. The team continues to hold onto first place in the SEC as they head into another top matchup with Kentucky this weekend. Win that, and the Tide has a good shot of getting into the top 10.

Roll Tide!