Alabama Baseball Beats Alabama State 12-0

The Crimson Tide baseball team improved to 5-0 by defeating Alabama State 12-0 in seven innings on Wednesday afternoon. The Tide used strong pitching and TJ McCants to drown the Hornets. Alabama State fell to 2-3 on the year.

Freshman left hander Zane Adams made his first start for the Tide on the mound and flashed the potential that everyone has heard about. The Porter, TX native tossed four innings, allowing one hit with two walks and two strikeouts.

The Tide was held scoreless through the first three innings, collecting only one hit and drawing four walks. The fourth inning was a different story. Will Hodo lead off with a single and moved to second on a walk to Evan Sleight. William Hamtier singled to load the bases with no outs. After a pop up for out one the first run of the game came on a bases loaded walk to Kameron Guangorena. Bryce Eblin singled to plate another run, and Gage Miller followed with a single of his own to make the score 3-0. McCants than blasted a long grand slam home run into the right field plaza for his third round tripper of the year, all in the last three games.

Freshman left-hander Matthew Heiberger followed Adams on the mound and despite allowing two hits in his one frame, ended the inning with no runs scoring by striking out the final two batters looking. The Tide piled it on in the bottom of the fifth, plating five more runs. Hamiter walked with one out and then Justine LeBron was hit by a pitch. Gungorena singled to load the bases before Eblin lined another single to score two runs. Miller was hit by a pitch to load the bases again with McCants coming to the plate. Any chance for two grand slams in the game was spoiled when a passed ball by catcher Jamal George allowed Gungorena to scored. Non plussed, McCants lined a two run single to push the score to 12-0.

Sophomore right hander Pierce George, he of the 102 mile an hour fastball, and freshman left hander Jansen Kenty threw a scoreless inning each to close out the game and secure the run rule victory.

The Tide finished 10-26 at the plate, drew eight walks, had two hit batters, struck out six times, and left six men on base. McCants continued his hot start with his 2-3 day with a grand slam, six runs driven in, a walk, and a run scored. Eblin was 2-3 with three RBI and two runs scored. Guangorena got his first hits in a Bama uniform and finished 2-3 with a double, a walk, a run driven in, and two runs. Miller was 1-2 with a walk, a hit by pitch, two runs and one driven in. Adams was the winning pitcher and improved to 1-0 on the season.

The Tide pitching staff held the Hornets to 4-25 at the plate with two walks, six strikeouts, and six men left on base. On the season the Bama staff had pitched 41 innings, allowing 23 hits, walking 12, hitting four, and allowing a batting average against of .167 with an ERA of 0.88. Tide hitters are hitting .322 with nine home runs, nine doubles, two triples, with 28 walks and 37 strikeouts. McCants is hitting .474 with three home runs, three doubles, 13 runs driven in, three stolen bases, and a slugging percentage of 1.105%.

Next up the Crimson Tide will host Valparaiso in a three game set on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Friday game is at 4 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. All games with be shown on SEC Network Plus.

Roll Tide

#BamaBaseballFeverCatchIt