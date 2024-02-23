The Crimson Tide (11-0) head to the “The Magic City” for the Green & Gold Classic tournament hosted by UAB. To this team’s credit, they have not lost to any of these doormats. They have had some REALLY close calls, but still stand undefeated. Can they continue that trend this weekend?

SCHEDULE

Friday, Feb 23 at UAB 4:45 p.m. CT (Birmingham, AL) *

Friday, Feb 23 vs. Western Carolina 7 p.m. CT (Birmingham, AL)

Saturday, Feb 24 vs. Bradley 4:45 p.m. CT (Birmingham, AL)

Saturday, Feb 24 vs. UNA 7 p.m. CT (Birmingham, AL)

Sunday, Feb 25 at UAB 12 p.m. CT (Birmingham, AL) *

HOW TO WATCH... ALLEGEDLY

* For some odd reason, only the two Alabama-UAB games will be streamed on ESPN+. I cannot understand how hard it is to prop up a phone and live stream on Youtube or Facebook or the like.

UAB (4-6)

The Dragons have already been bullied by Missy State in two games by the combined score of 2 to 17. They also lost to IUPUI and Eastern Kentucky. Terrible.

WESTERN CAROLINA (2-1)

The Catamounts have defeated Hampton and Houston Christian who I am not convinced are not actually high schools. Their loss was to Austin Peay. Awful.

BRADLEY (1-4)

The Coopers lost their first two games to UC Santa Barbara and UNLV being outscored by a combined 1 to 14. Horrific.

NORTH ALABAMA (7-4)

Alabama is the only Power team they have played thus far and the Tide run-ruled them on Wednesday. Yuck.

WEATHER

B’ham is expecting some really nice weather with sunny skies and highs in the 60s, maybe peaking out in the lower 70s, all weekend.

TICKETS

There are still a few left.

RANKINGS

Obviously, only D1Softball is paying attention. Some lazy-asses are just looking at records.

POLL Wk 1 Wk 2 ESPN/USA Softball 11 10 D1Softball 11 12 Softball America 15 12 USAT/NFCA 11 10

LOWDOWN

When Patrick Murphy saw “UAB” on his caller ID this off-season, he must have sprained a finger trying to answer that call fast enough. More godawful teams for the Tide to fatten up on before Arizona/Reality comes to town on March 1. Meanwhile, everyone else is playing in real tournaments.

This weekend will be his last chance to experiment. Hopefully, nine girls who can hit the ball away from opponents’ gloves with some consistency will emerge. It would also be nice to get outfielder Kristen White going for the first time this season.

It’s becoming our motto around here: Anything less than a sweep would be highly disappointing and embarrassing.

