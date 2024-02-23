Jumbo Package: They’re already trying to expand the College Football Playoff again

Happy Friday, everyone. The women’s basketball team had to play at top ranked South Carolina last night, and the result was about what you’d expect. The ladies are still in great shape for the NCAA tournament at 20-8, including a 7-6 record in SEC play. The softball team plays 5 in Birmingham this weekend, and should win them all. Baseball hosts Valpo over the weekend, and Nate Oats’ squad plays Kentucky in Lexington tomorrow. Needless to say, that is never an easy task, and we’ll have more on it later.

The Gym Tide host their annual Power of Pink Meet tonight, against Georgia.

“This is our chance to use our platform and advocate for survivors and people that are continuing to fight breast cancer,” Gladieux said earlier this week. “This meet hits close to home for me and my family because my mom is a breast cancer survivor. So just being able to go out and compete for them, it’s a privilege.” Not only will the team walk out on the mat with breast cancer survivors during introductions on Friday, but the Alabama gymnasts had the opportunity to show support and encouragement to those currently battling cancer Lewis and Faye Manderson Cancer Center in Tuscaloosa on Valentine’s Day.

You can catch the action streaming on SEC Network Plus at 7pm CT.

Cody Goodwin over at 247 looks ahead to spring practice, listing 10 players he’s excited to watch.

7. Caleb Odom, TE/WR Another early enrollee who was a 4-star prospect, Top-100 recruit, and the No. 6 tight end in the 2024 class. He was an Under Armour All-American and brings with him a versatile skillset. He can line up anywhere, in-line, in the slot, or out wide. Here’s where things get interesting regarding Odom. He recently signaled on his social profiles that he may be switching to receiver, an intriguing development given that he’s listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds — and that’s before he hit the college weight room. For what it’s worth, he’s still listed as a tight end on Alabama’s online roster, as of this writing, but seeing where he’s lined up and how he’s used this spring might reveal something fun about Alabama’s 2024 offense.

Odom’s tape shows an athletic freak at his size. He has a chance to be special if he can put it all together.

Mark Richt thinks that Kalen DeBoer got himself a good one in new LB coach Christian Robinson.

“Christian is the kind of guy that could do whatever he wanted in life, and you knew he would do well at it,” said former UGA coach Mark Richt, who recruited Robinson as a player and then helped launch his coaching career by keeping him on staff as a graduate in 2013 and 2014. “He’s just a first-class human being, and he was a very smart and very tough player for us.”

The college football terrorists are trying to further water down the sport before the 12 teamer even kicks off.

According to sources, the most dominant discussion of a new model revolved around a 14-team playoff, and CFP leaders left Wednesday’s meeting feeling there was momentum. The bump from 12 to 14 teams, as opposed to 16, would mostly address the issue of access rather than finances. Officials will still need to discuss how a 14-team playoff would split up automatic qualifiers — for example, could the Big Ten and SEC get as many as four automatic bids? Those early discussions were had Wednesday, with no definitive conclusions.

“Access.” What a crock.

The NCAA was back on its bullshit. First, they addressed what is most assuredly the most pressing matter affecting the sport.

The NCAA has banned schools from decorating prospect's hotel rooms on official visits



(h/t @Andrew_Ivins)



— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 22, 2024

Then they showed off their affinity for being sued by discussing how they might defame high level college officials within their hamfisted investigative process.

Also during Thursday’s meeting, open to a select group of media, the committee decided to use the identities of those at the center of investigations — i.e. coaches, administrators and presidents — in public infractions reports. Names of individuals are often kept anonymous. Committee members set parameters on naming school athletic directors and presidents in a report. The NCAA enforcement staff, which is independent from the Committee on Infractions, must have found a school guilty of “lack of institutional control” for a president’s name to be revealed. A school must have been found guilty of a “failure to monitor” for an athletic director’s name to emerge in a report.

Last, would you like to see Herb Jones dunk the ball on Barner Jabari Smith’s head? Of course you would.

HERB JONES.

POSTER.

— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 23, 2024

