13 Alabama at #17 Kentucky Game Thread

The two winningest programs in SEC history meet again today in historic Rupp Arena for a battle of top-25 squads, as Alabama takes on the Kentucky Wildcats. It’s been a bit of a weird year for John Calipari’s group, but they are still among the most talented teams in all of college basketball. Alabama will need to bring its absolute best to Lexington today.

Earlier today, ESPN’s College Gameday announced that they would be visiting Tuscaloosa for the first time ever for a Tide Hoops game, when Alabama hosts Tennessee in what could be the de facto regular season SEC Championship next Saturday:

T-town are you ready?



Coleman Coliseum

⏰ Saturday, March 2 at 11 AM CT

Massive news for the program for sure. The more important news for today doesn’t appear to be trending in the right direction, however. Latrell Wrightsell did not participate in the team shootaround earlier, and the expectation at this point is that he sits another game today. Of course, Nate Oats has made me look like an idiot before when it comes to actives/inactives, so take it for what it is worth. Mo Wague is obviously out serving his suspension after an idiotic decision in the Florida game the other night.

So, the Tide will be shorthanded regardless. It’ll be up to the rest of the crew to go into Rupp and come away with a rare win. The game will tip at 3:00 PM CST and will be televised by CBS. Kentucky is favored by 2.5.