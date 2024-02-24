3 Takeaways from Alabama vs Kentucky

What was supposed to be another hard fought contest between two of the SEC’s best turned ugly, as Alabama had zero answers for the Kentucky offense. The main takeaway is that Kentucky dominated, but here are three more.

1 - Winning on the road in the SEC is tough.

Alabama could have brought its absolute best game today and still lost. Kentucky shot an absurd percentage from three point range, and combining that with their size advantage, this was going to be an uphill battle no matter what Alabama did. Rupp Arena has been the site of many a horror show for opposing teams through the years, and the Wildcats were feeling themselves. Unfortunately, Alabama played far from its best and that combination created the margin of victory. Give Kentucky credit for putting the ball in the basket, but...

2 - This was quite obviously Alabama’s worst defensive effort of the season.

Rim protection is going to be a problem for this Alabama team, so you expect to see a high success rate when the ball gets into the paint. What Alabama can’t afford is for opposing guards to be able to get there at will. At times, the Tide has shown some decent perimeter defense. That was not the case today, as the Kentucky guards found little to no resistance on their way to the hoop. Not a single player wearing Crimson stood out on the defensive end. And, to add insult to injury...

3 - Teams that don’t play good defense cannot afford to turn the ball over.

Ten minutes into the game, Alabama looked ready to trade blows with the Wildcats. That’s when Mark Sears was whistled for his second foul of the game, both of the questionable variety. Rylan Griffen immediately knocked down a three pointer, but in a couple of possessions without Mark on the court, the ball movement was awful. After two terrible efforts to lob the ball inside, Oats quickly saw what was happening and rolled the dice by running Sears back out there. For whatever reason that became a turning point in this game as Mark looked like a different player from that point forward. He and running mate Aaron Estrada combined for 11 turnovers that led to a number of easy baskets on the other end, and allowing runouts when you already struggle to stop anyone is a recipe for disaster.

Bottom line is that Nate Oats and company just have to put this one in the rear view mirror. This Kentucky squad is plenty talented enough to win a national title if they put it all together, and to say they did that today would be an understatement. Considering the way they shot the basketbll, no team in the country was beating them. With eight minutes to play in a game that was no longer a contest, Kentucky had hit 69% overall and 67% of their 18 three point attempts. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a team shoot the basketball like that, regardless of opponent. It’s not easy to shoot 67% from three against air.

If you are looking for a silver lining, the Tide shot the ball well, particularly since they were on the road. They scored enough points to win almost every night, even with the turnover issues. It just wasn’t nearly enough today.

Time to turn the page and move on to Ole Miss. That’s the only way.

Roll Tide.