Kentucky Takes Alabama To The Woodshed

If I told you that Alabama was going to score 95 points, shoot 57% from the field, including 35% from three point range, make 21-27 free throws, and outrebound their opponent, you would think that would be a game in the win column. Not so fast, my friend. When the other team shoots 63% from the field, 54% from deep, and 85% from the line, while you play matador defense, the odds go against you. Kentucky blistered the nets at home and buried the Tide with shooting far above what they normally register. The Cats played their most complete game of the season and defeated first place Alabama 117-95 in Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon. This is one game after UK lost to the lowly LSU Tigers earlier in the week.

With Latrell Wrightsell, Jr. out with a concussion for the second game in the row, the Tide was without their best three point shooter and a strong defensive guard. Wrightsell did not even make the trip, and much like the Florida game on Wednesday, his presence was missed.

The Tide used the same lineup as they did in the Florida game with Mark Sears, Aaron Estrada, Rylan Griffen, Jarin Stevenson, and Grant Nelson starting. Bama started off with several inside baskets and led 7-3 at the 18:04 mark. The teams traded two point leads over the next few minutes, with the Tide’s last lead being 29-28 with 9:39 left. The ‘Cats turned it on to outscore the visitors 30-13 over the last nine plus minutes of the half. The score at the break was 58-42.

Alabama shot 16-29 for 55% including 4-8 from three in the half. The Tide made 6-9 free throws, had 14 rebounds, nine assists, no blocks, and nine costly turnovers. Griffen with 12 and Estrada and Sears with nine each led the team in scoring. Kentucky shot 20-31 for 65%, 7-12 for 58% from deep, and 11-14 from the charity stripe while gathering 13 rebounds, seven steals, five blocks, 13 assists, and only four turnovers. Antonio Reeves with 15 and Justin Edwards with 13 led the Cats at the half.

The Tide used the same starters in the second half. Bama made a mini run and had things within 13 at 64-51 when Stevenson hit a three pointer with 16 minutes left. Things went downhill from there. Kentucky peaked at a 37 point lead with 8:26 left in the game. Alabama didn't quit or give up, but trading layups for Kentucky three pointers was not cutting into the lead very much. To their credit the ‘Cats just could not miss for a large portion of the game, whether on dunks, layups, or three point shots. Bama kept driving the lane and making layups or getting fouled, mostly abandoning three point shots. Kentucky reached the 100 mark with 8:47 left for a 101-65 lead at the time. If anyone is looking for a silver lining, Alabama outscored the Cats 30-16 over the remainder of the game.

In the second half the Tide shot 18-31 for 58%, 2-9 for 22% from deep, and made 15-17 free throws for 83%. For the game Alabama finished 34-60 for 67%, 6-17 for 35% from behind the arc, and made 21-27 free throws for 78%. The Tide finished with 28 rebounds, 14 assists, five steals, one block, and 16 turnovers. Griffen led the team with 21 points and added three rebounds and four assists. Sears always finds a way to get his points and finished with 20 with four assists, but committed six turnovers. Nelson added 13 points and seven boards, Estrada notched 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but had five turnovers. Mo Dioubate made the most of his 12 minutes by scoring 12 points. Nick Pringle had his third straight double figure game with 11 points and had four rebounds.

The Cats “cooled off” to 21-34 for 62% in the second half, including 6-12 from deep and made 11-12 free throws. Overall UK shot a scorching 63% on 41-65 shooting with 13-24 from three for 54% and 22-26 for 85% at the line. Not missing many shots didn't leave a lot of rebounds available and Kentucky had 26, along with 24 assists, 11 steals, seven blocks, and only 10 turnovers. Edwards played 29 minutes and scored 28 points by going 10-10 from the field, 4-4 from three point range, “only” 4-5 at the free throw line. Reeves had 24 while making 7-10 shots, big Z, Zvonimir Ivisic, scored 18, and Rob Dillingham added 16.

The Tide didn't have a chance for the last 32 minutes of the game, but never gave up, at least offensively. Wrightsell being out was huge for his shooting, ball handling, and defense. Hopefully he will be good to go against Ole Miss on Wednesday. Sam Walters had two strong all around games in a row, but mostly wasn't used today, playing only 8 minutes and taking only two shots in the game. The sloppy ball handling and poor defense was too much for the team to overcome on the road. Best to flush this one and count it up to sh** happens. Bama doesn't need to let the ‘Cats beat them twice by having a hangover and playing poorly in their next contest. I feel this team is mature enough to put this one in the rearview and move ahead. The Tide is still in good shape to win the regular season SEC Title, but there are some tough games left. Next up is a road trip to Oxford to play the Ole Miss Rebels 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Buckle up and finish strong, guys.