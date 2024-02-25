Despite the cupcakes the Crimson Tide (16-0) has gone up against, they have for the most part taken care of business. There is no excuse for a team of Alabama’s caliber to fall to one of these subpar teams. Thus far, the defense has looked like the best that Patrick Murphy has had - at least that this observer can recall. The pitching has for the most part been pretty solid as everyone learns their roles. The offense has had moments but tend to fall asleep at times.

GAME 1: ALABAMA 8, UAB 0 (5 Inn) - Big First and a fizzle

T1 | Jenna Johnson breaks the game open with her first home run of the year!



Alabama 8, UAB 0



The good news is that Bama busted open a can of whupass in the first inning. The bad news is that they did basically nothing offensively the rest of the way. The Tide batted around the order in the first, which included five singles, a double and Jenna Johnson’s first homer of the season - a three-run jobber - to cap the scoring. Then, snooze alarm.

Meanwhile, the Blazers were not going quietly. They put two runners on base in the first but some strong Alabama defense held them at bay. Birmingham U loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth on three straight walks from Kayla Beaver (W, 4-0), but Bama managed to wriggle off the hook with a strikeout and a P to C to 1B double play.

Alex Salter made her first appearance of the season pitching the fifth and final inning. She gave up a single to the first batter, but whiffed the next one. A nifty P to 2B to SS double play ended the game.

GAME 2: ALABAMA 4, Western Carolina 1 - Green Light Girls

Alabama had some serious small ball going in this one. All eight of their hits were singles and Bama swiped five bases. In the bottom of 2nd, the Crimson Tide had two singles, three walks, and three stolen bases as they chalked up a 3-0 advantage. Three singles pushed another Tide runner across the plate in the 5th but no more. Lauren Johnson was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI.

Kristen White (1 for 3, stolen base) made her first appearance of the season after nursing an injury the first two weeks. Murphy put her right up front in the batting order (trial by fire, huh?)

The killer combo of Jaala Torrence (W, 5-0) and Alea Johnson (save) got the job done in the circle. Torrence struck out the side in the second but gave up doubles in the 4th and 5th, the former of which led to a WCU earned run. Alea allowed only one walk and struck out three Catamounts in two hitless innings.

GAME 3: ALABAMA 10, Bradley 1 - A Star Is Born

It was like a singles mixer on Saturday as the Tide amassed 10 runs on 8 one-base hits and one round-tripper. But it didn’t happen right off the bat. For the first time this season, Alabama did not score first. In the bottom of 2nd, a Cooper batter took Alea Johnson deep for a 1-0 lead. Bama quickly retook the lead in the next inning on a 2-run single by Bailey Dowling. There was nothing doing for the Crimson Tide in the 4th, but the 5th brought fireworks. A single, two errors and a SAC made it 3-1. A hit by pitch loaded the bases for Riley Valentine. The Texas A&M transfer promptly made the score 7-1 as she cleared the bases on a grand slam to center field. Fortunately for the BU pitcher’s stat line, all the runs were unearned.

In the top of 6th, Kristen White walked, stole second, advanced to third on a ground out, and scored on a SAC fly. [The game had to be delayed a few moments as the grounds crew had to pick up the pieces of brain matter after Murphy’s head exploded with joy.] In the 7th, two more Tide runners crossed home plate thanks for another Bradley error. The lowly Coopers had quite a Hangover after committing four errors against Alabama. They certainly did not Rocket to the top as they thought they might.

Alea was relieved by Torrence with one out in the fourth and she struck out the next two. Salter pitched a three-up/three-down 7th.

GAME 4: ALABAMA 8, UNA 3 - A Little Rocky

The hits just kept on coming in the nightcap. However, it took awhile for the Crimson Tide to get going. UNA broke the ice in the third inning when a Lion reached base on a hit by pitch and came around to score on a throwing error by catcher Marlie Giles later in the inning. Bama tied it up when Emma Broadfoot doubled in a run in the next half of the frame. In another first of the season, a Tide opponent retook the lead after a triple plated two UNA runs. But 3-1 would be the last lead for the Alabamians of Norther Aggression.

In the bottom of 4th, Jenna Jonson doubled in two and Kenleigh Cahalan would knock her in with a one-bagger. Two innings later, Abby Duchscherer unloaded on a pitch for a three-run bomb to left field. Two batters later, Marlie Giles hit a solo shot to make it 8-3.

Kayla Beaver (W, 5-0) got the start. She whiffed ten and walked one. She allowed three hits and two earned runs. However, The Beav hit two batters with pitches and they both would eventually score. Torrence pitched a scoreless 7th in a non-save situation.

GAME 5: ALABAMA 15, UAB 0- Bombs Away!

Alabama came out with some fire in the finale. After a walk and a line out, Duchscherer sent a two-run jack over the left center field wall as the third batter of the game. After a couple of walks, Kali Heivilin singled in a third run. In the second, White led off with a walk and a stolen base. Jenna would single her in and then come all the way around to third on a napping Bham defense. Cahalan singled JJ in and then Duke collected her third RBI of the game with a double. More firepower in the third as the Tide loaded the base for Cahalan. She doubled in two and Duke knocked her in with a one-sacker. After a pitching change, pinch-hitter Kendal Clark made it an even dozen runs with a 2-RBI windshield-buster. Following a Broadfoot strike out, Giles went yard as well making it 13-0 with one out in the third. Two innings later, Giles hits her second dinger of the day, this one with Lauren Johnson on first base.

Torrence got the start and tossed two innings of one-hit, four strikeout ball. Alea took over in the third and kept the Dragons off the scoreboard with three Ks over two innings. Salter slammed the door in the fifth for the run-rule victory. Three hurlers combined for a 3-hit/7 K shutout.

NOTES

More excellent defense was on display. (Hmm, ya think it is coaching rather than cheerleading that has made this big difference?) Kendal Clark threw out a runner at home plate trying to score on a single to right field. Bama turned three double plays in Game 1. In Game 4 versus UNA, Bama converted a sweet CF White to 2B Heivilin to C Giles out at home plate.

Beaver beaned the first batter she faced on Friday. Perhaps she got cold or out of rhythm sitting in the dugout during the Tide’s long 8-run barrage in the first inning? As mentioned above, she also hit a pair in Game 4 that ended up costing her. With the absence of airing/streaming of these early games, it is tough for us armchair pitching coaches to diagnose this issue. But hopefully the staff is working on it.

Assumed No. 2 pitcher, Jocelyn Briski, has not made an appearance since Feb 17 versus Virginia. Murphy reported a “bicep issue” on her pitching arm and said she is “day-to-day”.

After suffering a pectoral injury last weekend, Lauren Esman sat out all five games as well. While the severity of her injury is not known, it is very possible that this “preventative” move was put forth more to give Kristen White, Kendal Clark and Kat Grill some more playing time in an overcrowded outfield. Duchscherer needs to be an everyday starter and she mostly plays first base. The outfield has super-senior Jenna Johnson, firecracker freshman Lauren Johnson, green light girl extraordinaire White (3-3 stolen bases), newcomer Clark, plus veterans Larissa Preuitt and Grill who makes the most of her limited plate appearances (5 of 9 on the season), and now apparently Esman as well. All have looked good at times in the young season. The Gut® is not about to bench Jenna and it does not appear that any of these ladies can play 2B, SS, 3B on a regular basis. So, he has to find a way to split two OF spots and the DH among all these players. I don’t envy his job this week with “Power”” games on the horizon.

It is interesting to note that in the third inning of Game 5, Duchscherer moved over to play second base where she successfully fielded two ground ball outs. Catcher Giles took over at first in her stead.

Dowling did not play in Games 4 and 5. No report on her condition. Broadfoot started at third in those two games.

Giles started three games of the five games – one as the DH and two behind the plate. She had two hits in each of those games and added a seventh hit in a pinch-hitting appearance (7 of 10). Three of those safeties left the park. She is making a case for more time at the plate, but may not not as strong as Valentine behind the plate. Valentine had six RBI – four on one swing – but had only two hits on 13 at bats (.154) and went down on strikes five times. She is looking like a free-swinging all-or-nothing kind of hitter.

Outside of two pitches, Alea Johnson has performed well in the circle thus far. However, those two pitches were home runs. In both those games, she was the starter. She has allowed six runs this season but five of them were unearned. Again, all of those runs came as a starter. The sophomore has pitched 9.0 innings to begin a game, yielding nine hits. Conversely, she has 11.0 frames as a reliever and has allowed only five hits and no runs. Hopefully, the UA staff is paying attention to this trend and will take the appropriate actions moving forward.

Bama hit .403 over the five games with 8 home runs and 45 runs scored versus five scored against.

This whole thing of no TV/streaming is downright ridiculous. Unless it is some special neutral site tournament, ESPN defers broadcasting rights to the home team. UAB is in the AAC which has an agreement with the 4-letter network. Thus, those games made it onto ESPN+. But when Bama plays one of these other teams who are both on a neutral field, nothing is aired. However, nobody can stop someone from live streaming the game from a phone without graphics or commentary. It won’t win any Emmys but it would get views and promote the team. Surely they can find an industrious young UA student to carry this out. It’s just so damn lazy.

Alea Johnson looks more like Lauren Johnson than Jenna Johnson does. FACT!

MVPs

DUCHSCHERER, again! - 7 for 15 (.467), 2 HR, one 2B, 8 RBI, 4 RUNS, 2 BB, 0 K JENNA - 8 for 11 (.727), one HR, one 2B, 6 RBI, 8 RUNS, 1 BB, 0 K TORRENCE - four appearances, 10.0 IP, two wins, 5 five hits allowed - two extra base, one earned run, 16 K, 1 BB, 0 HBP, 0 WP

UPCOMING ALABAMA SCHEDULE

Crimson Tide softball fans have a rare chance to catch the Tide on the road in Jacksonville, Alabama for one game before the Crimson Classic brings Arizona/reality (as well as some more practice dummy teams) to Tuscaloosa. The Wildcats are 15-1 with a split against #15 Arkansas and two Ws over a decent Indiana team (11-4).

Wednesday, Feb 28 at Jacksonville State 5 p.m. CT

Thursday, Feb 29 vs UNI 6 p.m. CT

Friday, March 1 vs South Alabama 4 p.m. CT

Friday, March 1 vs Arizona 6:30 p.m. CT

6:30 p.m. CT Saturday, March 2 vs South Alabama 11 a.m. CT

Saturday, March 2 vs Arizona 1:30 p.m. CT

