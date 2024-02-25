Alabama Baseball Sweeps Valparaiso

The Crimson Tide baseball team improved to 8-0 on the season with a three game sweep of the visiting Valparaiso Beacons over the weekend. Valpo fell to 2-5 on the year. The Tide won all three games by run rule, by scores of 14-2, 13-3, and 11-1, all in seven innings.

Game One- Won 14-2 in 6 1⁄ 2 innings

Alabama ace Ben Hess faced off with Griffin McCluskey for the Beacons in game one. In the top of the first after a lead off walk, Hess struck out the next two batters and ended the inning with a fly out. McCluskey had a perfect first inning with two strikeouts and a fly out. Hess was perfect in the second, but McCluskey wasn't quite so lucky. Junior first baseman Will Hodo led off with a single and advanced on a one out single by senior catcher Mac Guscette. Freshman DH Coleman Mizell walked to load the bases ahead of an RBI single by freshman short stop Justin LeBron. Senior second baseman Bryce Eblin doubled in a pair of runs and then scored ahead of a three run home run off the bat of junior third baseman Gage Miller. The Tide left the inning with a 6-0 lead.

Hess got touched for a pair of runs in the third by Valpo. With two outs Kaleb Hannahs doubled off the big right hander and scored on a bloop single by Kyle Schmack. Ryan Maka then doubled in Maka to cut the lead to 6-2. Bama put the game away in the fourth with a four spot. LeBron led off the inning by being hit with a pitch. Eblin singled and both runners raced home on a double by Miller. After Miller advanced on a wild pitch, TJ McCants drove him in with a sacrifice fly to left field. Three straight two out singles by Hodo, Evan Sleight, and Guscette brought in the fourth run of the frame for a 10-2 lead.

Hess pitched the first four innings and left allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts in his 69 pitches. The Tide added two more runs in the bottom of the 5th. LeBron walked to start things off and moved up on a single by McCants. When McCants stole second base, LeBron scored on a throwing error by catcher Kade Reinertson. McCants then trotted home on a single by Ian Petrutz.

Tyler Fay replaced Hess for Bama and tossed two scoreless innings, allowing one hit with one walk and one strikeout. The Tide plated two more runs in the bottom of the 6th. Guscett led off being hit by a pitch and moved up on a single by LeBron. Walks to Eblin and pinch hitter Mason Swinney brought one run in and a ground out by Camden Hayslip drove in the other.

Freshman right handed pitcher Sam Mitchell saw his first action of the year and pitched a perfect 7th inning to end the game with the 14-2 victory. In pre conference games the teams can agree before the series to end games if one team is ahead by 10 or more runs after seven innings. Good in theory, but with five run rule wins in eight games the Tide is losing a chance for more players to get some time on the mound or at the plate. A nice problem to have!

Alabama hit 15-32 in the game with four walks, two hit batters, three strikeouts, and seven men left on base. The Tide slugged four doubles and one home run with one sacrifice fly and one stolen base with no errors. Miller finished 2-4 with a double, home run, two runs scored, and five runs driven in. Hodo was 3-4 with a double and two runs scored. Guscette was 3-3 with two runs, one RBI, and a hit by pitch. Eblin had a 2-3 game with a double, two runs, two driven in, and a walk. Hess improved to 2-0 with the victory. Valparaiso hit 5-26 in the game with two walks, six strikeouts, with five men left on base. Three of the teams five safeties were doubles and the Beacons committed one error and stole one base. McCluskey fell to 0-2 with the loss.

Game Two- Won 13-3

Junior right hander Aidan Moza moved from the Sunday starter role to Saturday this week after the Tide lost Riley Quick to Tommy John surgery. Moza’s day started rocky when the first two batters doubled. Kaleb Hannahs led off with his double and scored on Kyle Schmack’s double. Ryan Maka brought Schmack home on a sacrifice fly. Moza recovered to close out the inning, but the Tide trailed for the first time all season entering the bottom of the first. The deficit didn't last long.

Gage Miller led off the bottom of the first with a blast over the left field fence. TJ McCants then hit a long drive that hit off the center field wall while the speedy McCants cruised into third base with a triple. Maryland transfer Ian Petrutz then smacked his first home run as a member of the Tide to center field. The next two batters struck out and it looked as Valpo was going to get out of the inning. However Mac Guscette reached on an error by third baseman Hannahs. Freshman Coleman Mizell then unleashed his first collegiate home run the opposite way for a 5-2 lead. That was followed by a prodigious blast by freshman phenom short stop, Justin LeBron. The shot by the 165 pound Florida native was measured at 462 feet and 108 miles an hour off the bat. Miller singled in Bryce Eblin was was hit by a pitch and stole second base before scoring. When the dust settled 12 batters had gone to the plate and the Tide had a 7-2 lead after one inning.

Moza had a scoreless second inning, but gave up the first home run allowed by a Tide pitcher all season in the third. With a 7-3 lead Bama added five more runs in the bottom of the third. LeBron walked to begin the frame and advanced on a single by Eblin. Miller singled in LeBron. Petrurz singled and Hodo walked before Evan Sleight singled in a run and Guscette brought in another run with a sacrifice fly.

Moza finished with four innings pitched, allowing three hits, three runs, walking two, hitting one, and striking out four. Junior Coulson Buchanan took over and pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts. In the bottom of the 5th the Tide scored their last run on an RBI double by Sleight. Freshman Jackson Baker had his first mound appearance and after hitting the lead off batter, got three straight outs in the 7th to end the game with the Tide on top 13-3.

Bama hit 14-32 in the game with four walks, one bit batter, six strikeouts, and seven men left on base. The Tide committed one error, had one double, one triple, four home runs, a sacrifice fly, one hit batter, and one stolen base. Miller dished 3-4 with two runs, three RBI, with a home run. Petrutz finished 3-4 with two runs, two RBI, and his first home run of the year. Sleight hit 2-3 with two RBI with a walk and a double. Hodo, LeBron, and Eblin all crossed the plate twice. Moza improved to 2-0 with then win while Josh Cottrill fell to 1-1 after lasting only one inning and allowing seven runs- three earned. The Beacons hit only 3-23 in the game with two walks, seven strikeouts, two hit batters, and four left on base. Schmack was 2-3 with two runs and two RBI, and slugged hit first home run.

Game Three- Won 11-1

With sophomore right hander Riley Quick lost for the season, senior left-hander Greg Farone was added to the weekend rotation. In his first start for the Tide, Farone tossed three nice innings. For the second time on the weekend Bama started off behind. Kyle Schmack hit a one out bloop single in the first, then stole second and scored on a single by Connor Giusti. Farone induced a fly out to end the inning. The lead didn't last long.

In the bottom of the first Gage Miller led off with a single. After a strikeout for the first out Ian Petrutz hit hot shot up the middle that pitcher Lucas Foley somehow snagged, and appeared to start an inning ending double play. However shortstop Alex Thurston missed the second base bag, but threw to first to retire Petrutz. The alert Miller raced to third base when it was left uncovered. Will Hodo was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners. Senior Evan Sleight then sliced a double to score both runs.

After a perfect second from Farone, Justin LeBron singled and Miller hit his third home run of the weekend, and fifth in the last six games for a 4-1 Bama lead. The Tide added two more in the third on an RBI single by Mason Swinney and a sacrifice fly for LeBron. Austin Morris followed Farone and worked around trouble of his own doing. After walking the first three batters, Morris settled in with two strikeouts and one ground out to get out of the jam. Braylon Myers was next on the bump and gave the team two scoreless innings, allowing three hits with no walks or runs and one strikeout.

The Tide got back on the board in the bottom of the sixth. Valparaiso brought in big, hard throwing, right hander Trent Turzenski to pitch. Turzenski was lighting up the scoreboard with a 99 mph fast ball, however when 99 is met with force things happen as TJ McCants blasted a 1-0 pitch 421 feet over the batters eye to lead off the inning. Hodo walked and scored on another double by Sleight for a 9-1 lead after six innings, assuring that the Tide would go to at least the bottom of the 7th for the first time in the last four games.

The Tide’s own 100 mph man, Pierce George, took over in the top of the 7th. George was electric, going through the inning with only 11 pitches with a pop up and two strikeouts, with multiple pitches at 100 mph or above. To end the game early Bama needed two more runs. LeBron was hit by a pitch and stole second base to start the inning. With two outs McCants came to the plate and called game. The senior Ole Miss transfer smacked a 3-1 pitch over the batters eye again, this one at 408 feet with an exit velocity of 108 mph. The two runs gave the Tide the 11-1 walk off win.

Bama hit 12-31 in the game with three walks, three hit batters, four strikeouts, with seven men left on base. The Tide had two doubles, three home run, a sacrifice fly, and a stolen base. McCants was 2-5 with three RBI, two runs, and two home runs. Miller was 2-5 with three runs, two RBI, and his fifth home run. Sleight the senior captain was 3-3 with two doubles, three RBI, one run, and one walk. LeBron continued his fantastic start with a 2-2 day with two runs, an RBI, a stolen base, a sacrifice fly, and a hit by pitch. Farone got his first win in Crimson going three innings with two hits allowed, one run, and five strikeouts, one hit batter and no walks. Overall on the weekend the Tide hit 41-95 for a .431 average with 11 walks, six hit batters, 13 strikeouts, eight home runs, seven doubles, a triple, two sac flies, two stolen bases, and two errors.

The Beacons hit 5-26 with three walks, one hit batter, 10 strikeouts, and eight men left on base. Foley fell to 1-1 with the loss. Schmack was 2-4 with a stolen base and run scored. Overall Tide pitching held Valpo to 13-75 at the plate for a .173 average with seven walks, 23 strikeouts, six stolen bases, three hit batters, and 17 left on base.

Who Did What?

*Gage Miller 8-13, 3 home runs, 10 RBI, 7 runs, 1 double

*Evan Sleight 6-10, 2 doubles, 5 RBI, 2 walks, 1 run, robbed a home run in right field

*Ian Petrutz 5-12, home run, 3 RBI, 2 runs

*TJ McCants 4-11, 4 RBI, 1 triple, 2 home runs-including walk off, 4 runs, 1 walk, 1 stolen base, 1 sac fly

*Justin LeBron 4-6, 1 home run, 2 RBI, 7 runs. 3 HBP, 2 walks, 1 stolen base, 1 sac fly

*Will Hood 4-9, 7 runs, 2 walks, 1 HBP, 1 double

Another successful weekend for the Tide against an overmatched opponent. The power bats and power arms are showing out early in the year for Bama. At the top of the order Miller and McCants have five home runs each, and the team has hit 17 long balls in eight games thus far. Coach Rob Vaughn is doing his best to get several players action in games, but the run rule games have cost some pitchers some innings pitched and position players some important at bats- a good problem to have. The team is playing lose and relentlessly. The power is eye opening and the arms are impressive. Base running was a point of emphasis in the fall and spring practice and has been aggressive. First to third on almost every hit is a given, and the team is 10-10 in stolen bases so far. The pitching staff has allowed only one home run and a batting average against of .169. The team has struck out 79 batters while walking only 19, a very good 4:1 ratio. Things will get harder next week. On Tuesday the Tide goes on the road for the first time when playing the Birmingham Blazers on Tuesday night at Regions Park in the Magic City. The game is at 6 p.m. CT. After that comes the big test, The Frisco Classic in Frisco, Texas where the Tide will take on Indiana, Arizona, and Dallas Baptist, all formidable opponents.

