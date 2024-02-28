Meet Alabama Football’s 2024 new recruits: The Tight Ends

The Tight End is a position of lore and mystique across all levels of football. Guys like Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski have been some of the biggest star personalities in all of the NFL over the years, and yet the position as a whole is often very undervalued in the Draft and in Salary Cap numbers, while the recruiting hit rate on TEs is abysmal.

For Alabama, it’s generally been even worse than abysmal. For all of the highly-regarded 4-star tight ends the Tide has signed, very few have made much of an impact for Alabama, let alone made it into the NFL. O.J. Howard was an uber-hyped 5-star prospect, and we spent his entire career asking when the playbook would actually get him involved - and he was probably the best one. Irv Smith was the other, and his career in the NFL so far makes you wander if most of Smith’s production was due more to Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the wide receivers.

Past that? Well, Nick Saban just never had much success with the position group. Amari Niblack showed some promise last year, but 20 catches for 327 yards is far from inspiring, and he’s transferred to Texas now anyway. Alabama does return C.J. Dippre and Robbie Ouzts as rotational starters from last season. Both were used more as blockers than receivers, and both are upcoming seniors, so replenishing the depth in this group is key.

In case you’re interested in what the TEs did for Coach Kalen DeBoer at Washington last season, his TEs - Jack Westover, Devin Culp, and Josh Cuevas - combined for 66 catches for 806 yards and 7 TDs.

Alabama brings in three new TEs in this upcoming recruiting class. One recently announced that he is changing to play WR instead, but he did so after I had finished the WR article a week ago, so he’s still getting included in this one. DeBoer also brought Cuevas over from UW in the transfer portal.

As always, I will be be using the 247Sports Composite rankings for recruits - however, I will note when a certain service seems to view the player differently than the others. I also will make note of measureables and athletic tests where I can, but Covid killed an already waning amount of public data from Nike’s Opening Combines, so we’re mostly blind there outside of 100m dash numbers from the players who also do track.

Caleb Odom

Position: TE

Stars: 4

Hometown: Carrollton, GA

National Rank: 53

Position Rank: 2

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 215

Alabama’s highest-rated TE recruit since OJ Howard, Caleb Odom committed to the Tide last summer over offers from Auburn, Florida, Miami, Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Clemson, Florida State, and many more.

On3’s rankings have Odom as a 5-star player and the #30 overall player in the country, while Rivals, ESPN, and 247 all view him as a high 4-star in the top-100 range. He’s self-reported a 4.6s forty yard dash and an impressive 35” vertical jump, and he was also a highly-regarded basketball prospect as a power forward with an impressive resume of dunks.

At his size, most expected him to fill out a little more and become a mismatch TE - and he’s listed as one on Alabama’s roster. Many mentioned him as a guy that was impressing during bowl practices. However, word lately has been that he’s working with the receivers. I don’t suppose it matters too much, his role should be the same.

Playstyle

While many Alabama fans have been quick to compare Odom to the aforementioned O.J. Howard, it couldn’t be further from accurate. Where Howard was an alien of an athlete but lacked polish to his game, Odom is one of the more polished receivers in the recruiting class as a whole.

While he may lack the pure breakaway speed, he’s got quick footwork and integrates that well into his route-running — whether he’s pulling off a downfield double-move or gaining separation across the middle or sidelines with curls, comebacks, or fades.

He’s one of the most dominant catchers in the class, and is more than capable of winning sideline fades, jump balls, or just generally getting his hands in front of defenders to pluck passes out of the air. He’s adept at contorting his body around to stretch out for passes and routinely does a great job of pulling off getting both of his feet down in bounds near the sideline.

Odom pretty much played outside receiver as a junior when he put up 1300 yards before working more as a TE his senior season. He’s still not an experienced blocker by any means, and that is a pretty much unknown part of his game that we’ll have to see how it develops in college.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

I think Odom will be just fine as a WR instead of a TE. In fact, I would worry about his scheme fit under Nick Saban, as he’d have likely taken the same route as OJ Howard and Amari Niblack as a guy that needed to add 20 pounds before he could play TE for the system. Under DeBoer’s offense, though, I think he plays a WR that can move to be a quasi-TE for formation versatility.

I’m not sure where he fits into an already crowded room of pass catchers, but I expect Odom to get at least little time and some catches in important games as a true freshman with the intent to develop him into a dominant redzone threat and sideline receiver down the line.

Jay Lindsey

Position: TE

Stars: 3

Hometown: Butler, AL

National Rank: 817

Position Rank: 44

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 235

Lindsey is the lowest-rated recruit in Alabama’s class, and is one of the few that are enrolling this summer, rather than during the spring. He was originally a Mississippi State commit before impressing Saban during the summer camps and earning an offer from the Tide.

He was also an extremely productive defense end for Butler, racking up 102 tackles and 11 sacks and winning the AISA Lineman of the Year award for his play on both sides of the ball. And then in baseball, he won the AISA Pitcher of the Year.

Playstyle

It’s always hard to really evaluate these player from tiny private schools. Lindsey is so much bigger, faster, and stronger than everyone he plays against that there’s a lot of faith in projecting going on. Could he be good at a higher level of high school football, let alone SEC football? It remains to be seen.

However, Lindsey has a LOT of upside as a blocker. He played for some version of a Wishbone-esque offense, and so has an extremely long highlight reel of blocks of all different types: sealing the edge vs defensive ends, downblocking defensive tackles, getting upfield to bury a linebacker, or getting in space and lead blocking to take out defensive backs. And the common thread between all of them is that nearly every one of his blocks wind up with a referee turning to watch him, rather than wherever the ball is. Lindsey is pure chaos, and skirts the line of blocking too far on any given play.

In both his blocks or when he bull rushes as a defensive end, he has a very explosive first step and gets low to accelerate into the chest of the person across from him to knock them up and backwards.

As a receiver, that first step quickness often shows up off the line of scrimmage or as soon as he catches a ball, and he can get past defenders expecting a more plodding TE. He did a lot of damage after the catch in high school, but it seemed more like him mostly running in a straight line and the tiny defenders not being able to do anything about it, so I’m not sure how much will translate to college there.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

I don’t expect Lindsey to play as a freshman, unless it’s on special teams. I do think he has a future as a special teams ace for years to come, whether its blocking or tackling. That level of explosive chaos is perfect for special teams.

Offensively, he’ll be a ways down the depth chart as he learns the speed of the college game. I don’t expect we’ll see him early on in his career, but his blocking ability could develop him into a rotational guy as an upperclassman one day.

Josh Cuevas

Position: TE

Stars: N/R (HS), 3 (Transfer)

Hometown: Valley Village, CA

Previous Schools: Washington, Cal Poly

Class: RJr

National Rank: N/R (HS), 265 (Transfer)

Position Rank: N/R (HS), 25 (Transfer)

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 239

Cuevas was an unranked recruit out of Los Angeles who originally signed with Cal Poly in the FCS Big Sky conference. He redshirted as a freshman in 2021 before really breaking out in 2022 with 57 catches for 622 yards, a 3rd-Team All-Big Sky selection, and a FCS Freshman All-American award. Cuevas then transferred up to the University of Washington and was their 3rd TE, catching only 4 passes but turning them into a ridiculous 164 yards (seriously, two of his catches both went for 57 yards, one went for 31, and one for 19).

Finding video on Cuevas was difficult, so my analysis here is going to be brief. I’ve seen a lot of quotes from Washington coaches about his blocking ability and how well he did in practices, but we did not see him enough in games to know. In his four catches for the Huskies and his time at Cal Poly, though, Cuevas definitely displayed impressive speed for his size. When he gets going, he’s really moving and can chew up a lot of yards in a hurry.

Past that, though? We just don’t know much. We know that after his breakout season in the FCS, Washington, Michigan, and a few other major schools all offered him. Clearly, Kalen DeBoer sees him as a guy with a lot of developmental upside as he took him to be the backup to two established senior TEs at Washington, and is now doing the same at Alabama.

For now, I don’t think he’ll unseat the current starters at TE, but I think he’ll be in the mix in 2025.