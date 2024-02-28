Alabama Beats Birmingham U In Extra Innings

The 16th ranked Crimson Tide baseball team overcame several things on Tuesday night to pull out a 9-7 extra inning win over the Birmingham University Blazers. Bama won the game in 10 innings after falling behind 4-0 early. The game was a chirpy affair, mostly instigated by the Blazers and also endured a delay when a shirtless man came to the Tide dugout and threatened some Alabama players. The man then jumped in to the photography well and continued to shout and wave at Bama pitcher Alton Davis II. With no BPD officers in sight a couple of Regions Park security guards, who looked ill prepared to take on a large, shirtless, likely drug addled man by themselves. Somehow they wrangled the man out of the stadium. A couple of innings later a police office came by and asked “what happened?”

Back to the game. The Tide came out of the gate without a lot of energy. After going down in order in the top of the 1st, freshman left-hander Zane Adams took the hill for Bama. The Blazers jumped out to an early lead. Daryll Buggs singled to start the inning and advanced on an infield single by Logan Braunschweig. Tyler Harrington smoked a line drive right at third baseman Gage Miller, who snagged the ball and doubled Buggs off of third base. Brayton Brown doubled for a quick 1-0 lead. A ground out ended the inning.

Blazer starter Braxton Shelton had another perfect inning in the second and the home team added three runs in the bottom half, helped along by some uncharacteristic poor play by the Tide in the infield. With one runner on and one out a ground ball to shortstop was booted by the sure handed Justin LeBron. A bunt single scored the first run then a ground ball to the equally sure handed Bryce Eblin was booted, allowing two more runs to score. At the point the Tide was battling back from a 4-0 deficit.

In the fourth Shelton finally allowed his first base runner when he hit TJ McCants leading off the inning. However the Tide stranded McCants at second base. Adams allowed a single in the third, but nothing else. The top of the 5th was when Bama finally broke through. Mac Guscette reached on a one out infield single, and trotted home on a long blast over the right field wall by Eblin.

Redshirt freshman right hander had Tyler Fay replaced Adams in the 4th and pitched scoreless ball through the 6th inning. The Tide was able to tie the game up in the top of the 6th. Gage Miller was hit by a pitch with two outs and scored on a long opposite field home run by TJ McCants. The blast gave McCants an eight game hitting streak and was his team leading 6th home run of the season. Fay continued in the 7th and after a walk and double play, allowed two straight singles and was replaced by closer Davis. After hitting the first batter he faced, Davis fanned Nick Martinez to strand the bases loaded. From the 6th inning on Blazer head coach Casey Dunn used eight pitchers, often several in one inning, and on some occasions in mid count on the batter.

Bama finally took the lead in the top of the 8th. Mason Swinney singled with one out and raced all the way to third base when Buggs misplayed the ball in center field. Guscette lined a single through a drawn in infield for the 5-4 lead. Singles by LeBron and then Miller scored Guscette for the two run lead. Blazer relief pitcher Christin Clack fanned McCants to end the inning and stared down and mouthed off to McCants, almost setting off a melee.

Davis continued in the 8th and after striking out the first man, gave up a home run to Gavin Lewis. Lewis continued the classless Blazer behavior, show boating around the bases. Davis bounced back to fan the next two batters, and gave a little glance of his own after. The Tide had a chance to add insurance in the top of the 9th, but couldn't cross the plate. Ian Petrutz led off with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch. After a fly out, Evan Sleight walked. Swinney singled to left and when Petrutz tried to score he was thrown out at the plate by left fielders Braunschweig perfect throw. A strikeout ended the inning.

With a one run lead Davis returned for the 9th inning. After a single, a walk, and a sacrifice bunt put the tying and winning runs on 2nd and 3rd base, Matthew Heiberger was brought in to replace Davis. A hot shot to first base was snared by a diving Will Hodo, who beat the hitter to the bag for out two. The tying run scored on the out. Heiberger fanned Martinez to leave the winning run at third base and moving the game into extra innings.

Braxton Brooks was pitching for the Blazers and gave up first pitch singles to Eblin and LeBron, followed by a first pitch double by Miller. Petrurz singled in LeBron and Miller raced home on a passed ball to build a 9-6 lead. Heiberger was back out for the 10th inning to try and finish the game off. Alex Chessman led off with a walk and advanced on a single by Mayes White. Heiberger settled in to strike out the next man, induce at ground out-that scored a run- and with the tying run at second, struck out Tyler Waugh looking to end the game with the Tide on the good end of the 9-7 score.

The theatrics weren't over. In passing the Alabama dugout the Birmingham first base coach started mouthing at a (some?) Tide players. A member of the Bama staff had to try and usher the screaming “adult” toward his own dugout. The umpires and Tide coaches got things under control without further incident.

After their slow start the Tide finished 17-45 at the plate with one walk, four hit batters, eight strikeouts, and 11 men left on base. Bama had two home runs, two doubles, and committed three errors. Eblin was 3-5 with two runs, two RBI, and his second home run. Miller was 3-5 with two runs, two driven in, a hit by pitch, and a double. LeBron was 3-4 with a run and also reached on a hit by pitch. Swinney was 3-5 with a double and run scored. Petrutz had two safeties in five at bats and drove one in. McCants had only the one hit, but it was a big one, his 6th home run with two driven in. Heiberger got the first win of his career with his 1.2 innings pitched, allowing one hit and one run with one walk and three strikeouts. Fay was huge in the middle of the game to allow the Tide to comeback. Fay tossed 3.2 innings, allowing three hits while walking one and striking out two with no runs allowed.

The home team hit 13-42 with four walk, one hit batter, struck out nine times, and left 11 men on base while committing two errors. Brown had three hits and Buggs and Reed Latimer had two each.

A gritty win for the Tide to overcome their own poor play at times and the circumstance during the game. Alabama always seems to struggle playing at Regions Park, and tonight did not change that. All the same they didn't put their heads down, just systematically plugged along and figured out a way to pull out the win. With their 9th win the Alabama program has gone undefeated in February the last two years.

Up next is the first major test for the Tide, The Frisco Classic, in Frisco, TX. Bama will play Indiana on Friday at 6 p.m., Arizona at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and Dallas Baptist on Sunday at 4 p.m. All can be seen on D1Baseball.com, but a subscription to D1 and SEC Extra are required to be eligible to see the games. D1 has a lot of great information on college baseball so if you are a fan it is worth it.

Roll Tide

#BamaBaseballFeverCatchIt