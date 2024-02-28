Jumbo Package: Kalen DeBoer to allow much greater media access this spring

Happy Gump Day, everyone. The hoops team will try to bounce back in tonight’s late tip against Ole Miss. We’ll have more on that game later, but suffice to say, Nate Oats sent a message at practice on Monday.

“[Monday] was one of the harder days we went,” Oats said “I wasn’t going to kill them the day before the game but we were off Sunday, we went hard [Monday]. We went long, hard for the end of February.” Oats was extremely complimentary of a number of his players’ effort in practice, starting with the oldest player on the team, Aaron Estrada. “I mean, go down the list, Aaron Estrada’s been great in practice, his defensive effort. He’s a guy that’s played a lot of basketball and he’s in his last season, he doesn’t want to look like we looked on Saturday. I don’t want to look like that for him,” Oats said. “I thought Grant Nelson’s been a lot better, with his leadership. Nick Pringle’s had two of the best days he’s ever had. You kind of go down the list, I think Mark [Sears] understands he’s got to guard better, I thought yesterday in practice he was really good.”

Hopefully the guys can right the ship tonight.

The beat writers were positively giddy yesterday to learn of access they will have to practice and assistants, not seen in Tuscaloosa since 2007.

Related Changes coming to Alabama football spring practice under Kalen DeBoer

One change made under DeBoer is increased access for media. Assistant coaches will be made available for interviews and limited practice viewing will be allowed. Saban had instituted a one-voice policy at Alabama, almost completely shutting down access to assistants with the exception of rare interviews with coordinator and bowl access, which the Tide didn’t control. Late in his UA tenure, he also completely discontinued practice access for reporters.

We might actually get some decent practice reports!

WR coach JaMarcus Shephard spoke yesterday.

Related Three things that sold JaMarcus Shephard on Alabama Football

“And Kalen DeBoer is one of the best human beings that I’ve been around in college football. The staff that we have here with Nick Sheridan, Coach (Robert) Gillespie, even meeting Coach (Freddie) Roach for the first time, these are tremendous human beings. And that, to me, is what it’s all about. It’s about people more than anything else.” Shephard also said Alabama’s rich tradition was a top selling point for him, and he believes DeBoer can continue that based on his track record and the state of the Tide program. “I certainly appreciate and respect everything that Coach (Nick) Saban has done here,” Shephard said. “At the end of the day, you come here and you do something special here, you create a new legacy with Coach Saban having left an immense legacy already here. So you restart that whole thing. “I know that Alabama won plenty of championships prior to 2007, 2006, and so hopefully, we can come out here and do the same types of things.”

Shephard, who joined Tide100.9 on Tuesday, called Williams “an elite human being.” “He is somebody, immediately we gravitated toward each other,” Shephard said. “We kind of felt each other’s energy. Knew that we could work well together. He’s a sponge. He’s dialed in, focused and wants more. He wants to be coached at a high level. He’s not a prima donna that’s going to be frustrated because I’m having tough coaching for the guy. He can take tough coaching. It’s super rare for a kid who’s really 16, just turned 17 years old. He’s super young, and most people don’t really recognize how young the kid is.”

WIde receiver development hasn’t been great for the past few seasons. Whether that was a systemic issue, or just some regression after hitting the jackpot with the Rydeouts, is up for debate. Shephard has a solid recent track record out in Seattle.

Kennington Smith III took a stab at what Alabama’s new offense may look like.

DeBoer’s offense, at least in 2023, was predicated on getting the ball out quickly and in space. Penix more than doubled Milroe in attempts from 0 to 5 yards (266 to 119), and though Penix was one of the best deep-ball throwers (15-plus yards) in the country, only 28 percent of his attempts were in that range. The vast majority were 0 to 9 yards, utilizing screen passes and underneath routes to get positive yards and keep the pass rush at bay. That’s a stark contrast to Alabama’s 2023 offense, which for large stretches didn’t utilize the quick, short passing game and mostly relied on long-developing pass plays for chunk yardage down the field. The deep ball is one of Milroe’s strengths and will undoubtedly be a part of the offense, but one of the focal points of spring practice will be taking what the defense gives him, which coincides with not holding the ball too long (one of Milroe’s weaknesses in 2023). Consistency in the short part of the field, paired with a steady dose of vertical passing and the threat of Milroe’s legs, is a recipe for success.

The folks at On3 discussed how Saban’s retirement was felt across the country.

“You have to go with Nick Saban,” Nakos said. “Nick Saban retiring from Alabama is by far the biggest news story of this cycle, what he’s accomplished in Tuscaloosa we may never see again in college football. And I think beyond the implications of him leaving Alabama, you also have to look at what it did to the college football landscape entering the 2024 season.” On paper alone Saban’s retirement is a momentous event. Stepping away from the game following 28 seasons as a college head coach (17 with Alabama) with a resume that many regard as the greatest of all time following seven national championship wins and 11 SEC titles. But the ripple effect that Saban’s retirement had on the entire college football landscape only adds to it being this offseason’s headliner.

Last, check out this name.

Jackson, the 2025 prospect, is the No. 101-ranked player and No. 8 running back in the country, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings. The Cleveland native holds offer from numerous high-level programs, including Ohio State, Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia and Michigan. According to 247Sports, Jackson’s primary recruiter is Robert Gillispie, the Crimson Tide’s running backs coach who was retained by new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

The kid’s given name is Lamar Jackson, and he goes by Bo Jackson. Sign him up.

That’s about it for now. Have a great day.

Roll Tide.