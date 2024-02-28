Bama Basketball Breakdown & Game Thread: Ole Miss

Author’s Note - Sorry for the delay on this one, y’all. Much like Alabama’s defensive rotations against Kentucky, it’s unacceptably late. Real Life decided to be a real jerk the past two days. We’ll just double-up and use this as our Game Thread tonight as well.

Coming off one of the worst defensive performances (and let’s be real, one of the best offensive performances you’ll ever see by the opponent) in school history, the #14th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (19-8, 11-3 SEC; NET: 6; Kenpom: 7) is stuck licking its wounds a bit as the calendar rapidly approaches March. There’s no sugar coating a beatdown like the one Nate Oats’ guys took this past Saturday in Lexington, where Alabama gave up a jaw-dropping 117 points to the wildly talented Kentucky Wildcats - it was an abject disaster on the defensive end.

With that being said, it definitely feels like one of those ‘flush it and move on’ type of games. Kentucky played absolutely out of their minds, and after Justin Edwards made his 9,000th straight shot, it’s easy to let a game like that spiral. I will say that I appreciated the effort the team kept playing with on the offensive end, at least, regardless of how bad it got. The obvious thing to say here is that clearly the defense has to be better if the Tide wants to accomplish any of its main goals for the season.

The good news is that everything is still in front of Alabama. The guys remain tied in first place in the SEC with Tennessee ahead of the Vols and College Gameday coming to Tuscaloosa for that showdown in T-Town on Saturday. Alabama is still considered a consensus three-seed for the NCAA Tournament - the Selection Committee typically doesn’t punish teams for losing Q1 road games. And March hasn’t even begun yet. But yes, the defense has to get a whole heck of a lot better if Alabama wants to cut down any nets in the next six weeks.

Before all of that gets going though, the Tide has a great opportunity to bounce back and cure some road woes as the guys head to Oxford to play the reeling Ole Miss Rebels (19-8, 6-8 SEC; NET: 75; Kenpom: 73). I’ve been saying for a few weeks now that Alabama had a stretch of six straight NCAA Tournament teams that would take us to the home finale against Arkansas, but clearly Chris Beard’s team decided to thwart my prediction. The Rebels have lost five of their last six, with the lone win being a one-possession home win over winless-in-SEC-play Missouri, which has knocked them down to “Next Four Out” territory.

So, for as much as Alabama is having to do some self-reflection after that embarrassing loss in Lexington, Ole Miss is going through it tenfold. That could mean that they come out fired up and desperate to get a signature win to get back on the right side of the NCAA Tournament ledger, or they could continue to collapse in Year One of the Beard era. Should be interesting to see how it plays out, regardless.

The Roster

Starting Five

Jaylen Murray: G, 5-11, 13.6 PPG, 4.1 APG, 2.4 RPG

Matthew Murrell: G, 6-4, 17.1 PPG, 2.3 APG, 3.8 RPG

Allen Flanigan: G, 6-6, 15.2 PPG, 2.9 APG, 6.5 RPG

Jaemyn Brakefield: F, 6-8, 11.9 PPG, 2.4 APG, 4.9 RPG

Moussa Cisse: C, 6-10, 4.7 PPG, 0.3 APG, 4.6 RPG

Off of the Bench

TJ Caldwell: G, 6-4, 5.5 PPG, 0.9 APG, 2.4 RPG

Brandon Murray: G, 6-5, 4.6 PPG, 1.4 APG, 2.7 RPG

Jamarion Sharp: C, 7-5, 3.4 PPG, 0.7 APG, 4.1 RPG

When Ole Miss hired Chris Beard last offseason, you could count me as one among the group of folks who expected the Rebels to have a quick turnaround. The guy can flat-out coach basketball. I won’t get into his off the court...disagreements...with his wife, but the guy is one of the best basketball coaches in the country. Ole Miss landing him felt a lot like when Auburn was able to bring in Bruce Pearl a decade ago when he was persona non grata with the NCAA - a garbage-tier SEC basketball program getting an elite coach/program builder at a steep discount.

Unfortunately for Beard, the roster he inherited and cobbled together from the portal is not exactly the best in the conference. Matthew Murrell (47.2%/40.1%/75.8%; 14.0% AST%) and Jaylen Murray (42.0%/40.1%/73.9%; 26.4% AST%) are ballers offensively and they have a lot of experience in the starting unit, but the overall talent level is lacking and the defense has been mostly terrible. Allen Flanigan followed his dad (and assistant coach) from Auburn after four years with the Tigers, and he’s certainly a capable player (43.4%/27.9%/82.1%; 11.5% REB%) when he’s not throwing right hooks, but he isn’t an efficient or consistent threat.

In the frontcourt, Jaemyn Brakefield is dangerous as a stretch four who can shoot (46.5%/36.7%/81.4%), handle the rock (15.8% AST%), and rebound decently (9.8% REB%). The five-position has been a real struggle all season though for the Rebs. Memphis transfer Moussa Cisse is a big guy with seemingly large potential, but he’s just not very effective. He can rebound (15.2% REB%) well, but he’s invisible on offense and only plays at a plus level on defense if he’s swatting shots (9.8% BLK%), which he chases entirely too much of so I don’t know if that’s even a positive.

The main problem for Ole Miss is just the lack of guys. The Rebels are 305th in the country in Bench Minutes, and for good reason. Basically, after the first four guys I mentioned, there is a step drop-off in ability and production. TJ Caldwell (38.0%/35.3%/76.7%) and Brandon Murray (39.0%/39.1%/82.4%) can both knock down shots, though.

Three Keys to Victory

The Three-Point Line. As much as people like to claim that Alabama lives and dies by the three, Ole Miss actually does. It’s the one strength of this team. The Rebels shoot 37.7% from beyond the arc, good for 18th in the country and right in line with the Tide’s 37.9%. Basically, if Ole Miss is hot from downtown, it’s game on. And the way Alabama was letting Kentucky take open gym, shootaround-type of looks on Saturday, the Tide could very well let this desperate Ole Miss team make this one another sweat on the road. Take Care of the Ball and Beat the First Line of Defense. Chris Beard’s defensive philosophy is to play out on everyone and force turnovers in the halfcourt. That was true of his teams at both Texas and Texas Tech and it’s still true now in Oxford. Because they are so aggressive in trying to dictate to the offense and force them into turnovers, they can be exposed badly once that line of defense has been penetrated. If Alabama’s guards can protect the basketball and get into the middle of the defense, it’ll be open season on this Ole Miss team. Drives, kick-outs, you name it. Conversely, if the Tide turns it over like they’ve been prone to do this year- and they put on a real disasterclass doing just so this past Saturday - they are going to bail out a bad Ole Miss defense, which could make it a long night. Dominate the Offensive Glass. The other downfall to Beard’s defensive strategy is that it leaves the door wide open for offensive rebounds. The Rebels are 355th in OREB% allowed - literally the 8th worst in D1 basketball. Alabama is 20th in OREB%. Even if shots aren’t falling for the Tide, the fellas should have ample opportunities for second chance points.

Despite the ugly loss this past Saturday, Alabama has quite literally everything still to play for. And the ability to seize it. But tonight will go a long way in showing whether or not this team has the mental fortitude to meet all of those goals that were set before the season. Ole Miss is a dangerous and desperate team, but they aren’t exactly a great one. If this Tide team wants to hoist some trophies and cut down some nets, bounce-back games in road environments - and Ole Miss’s place has been rocking in that beautiful Pavilion of theirs this year - are the kind of things championship-level teams pull off.

The game will be a late 8:00 PM CST tip, which will be televised on ESPN2. Latrell Wrightsell is still questionable to return from his concussion, as of this writing. Alabama is favored by 5.5-points.