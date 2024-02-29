A midweek game in Jacksonville State was postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will look to reschedule the game for later in the season.

Hopefully, that issue will not befall the Crimson Tide (16-0) back in the Rhoads House as they host their annual Crimson Classic.

SCHEDULE

Thursday, Feb 29 vs UNI 6 p.m. CT (M’Kay Gidley Senior Day)

* It’s a pretty good assumption these pitchers will start these games in the circle.

HOW TO WATCH... ALLEGEDLY

All five games will be streamed on SECN+.

#15/17/19/21 ARIZONA (16-1) - POWER GAME

After a rocky 2023 season (29-26), the Wildcats look like they are heading back to being among the elite in college softball. So far this season, Zona has split with #15 Arkansas and took two from a decent Indiana team (11-4). They have not played any other “Power” teams. Regan Shockey is off to a blistering start with a .527 batting average. Carlie Scupin is at .420 BA with 7 HR and 27 RBI. Dakota Kennedy is at .440-2-7 and Olivia Dinardo .370, 5 HR, 14 RBI. Aissa Silva has a 0.87 ERA with a 8-0 record.

Alabama is 8-14 all-time vs. Arizona.

UNI (8-3) - ALMA MATER

Once again, Patrick Murphy lines up a game with his old alma mater. These two have faced off six times with the Tide winning all six. The last meeting was in 2021.

Last weekend, the Panthers split a pair with #24 Auburn in their house with the win coming against 2023 All-SEC First Teamer Maddie Penta. However, they also lost to U of Nebr-Omaha and Western Illinois. The top two pitchers have a combined 1.47 ERA. Alexis Pupillo is hitting .343. with 6 homers and 14 RBI. The rest of the team has two round-trippers.

SOUTH ALABAMA (10-4) - REVENGE GAME!

USA went 4-1 in the Clearwater Invitational. The best win was over Notre Dame who is kinda meh. The defeat came to Mizzou by the tally of 6-3. The Jags also beat #17 South Carolina in Columbia but lost to Charlotte and James Madison in the same SC tournament. Falling to Eastern Kentucky at home was surely disappointing. Box of chocolates and all that...

Gabby Stagner is hitting .477 with 4 HR and 14 RBI. Only one other Jaguar has hit a home run this season. South Alabama has a decent pitching duo led by 2023 First-Team All-Sun Belt senior Olivia Lackie who has a 0.80 ERA and a 7-2 record with 64 strikeouts. Freshman Ryley Harrison is at 1.31 and 3-1.

The Tide lost the last match-up with the Jags, 0-1, on March 7, 2021 - their only defeat in 19 meetings.

WEATHER

Tuscaloosa is expecting 55 and cloudy on Thursday, lotsa rain on Friday, and temperatures in the 70s and cloudy on Saturday.

ACCOLADES

In four games last weekend, Jenna was 8 for 11 (.727) with one home run, one double, one walk, one HBP, 6 RBI, 8 runs scored, and no strikeouts. She raised her batting average from .211 to .400.

RANKINGS

Thanks to a lame February schedule for the Tide, the pollsters are very impressed with Team28.

LOWDOWN

Sunday’s 15-0 win over UAB win was Alabama’s sixth shutout of the season. They also have five run-rule victories. The offense has been heating up but reality sets in this week. Much like the Tide, Zona has a nice fat record but really haven’t played anyone elite outside of Arky. It should be an interesting weekend.

After a cold opening two weeks, Jenna Johnson had a red hot weekend at the plate that crowned her SEC Player of the Week. Was it just a hot stretch or can she keep it up? Abby Duchscherer continues her tear and already has 4 HR and 20 RBI just one month into the season.

UNI and USA should be no problem, but the Wildcats will be the first real test of the 2024 campaign for the Crimson Tide.

